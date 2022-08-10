ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 5

TSmith
2d ago

Philadeadphia. You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It. As well as the Society you deserve because of the choices you make.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest

A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Fox News

West Virginia man dead on vacation with family after offering to give stranger a ride

A West Virginia man was killed while on vacation with his family after he offered to give a stranger a ride home, his family says. Josh Wilson, 40, was driving back to his hotel with his wife and son when he stopped at a gas station in Myrtle Beach, SC. While filling up, a man approached and asked for a ride. Josh agreed to pick him up after he'd dropped off his family at the hotel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Popeyes#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Fox News Digital
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
LONGWOOD, FL
People

Man Dies Days After Sister Woke from 2-Year Coma and ID'd Him as Her Attacker

A West Virginia man, who was taken into custody last week for attempting to kill his sister who recently woke up from a two-year coma, has died. Daniel J. Palmer III, 55, was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding following the June 2020 assault, which left his sister Wanda "attacked, hacked, and left for dead," the Jackson County Sheriff's Office of West Virginia said in a press release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Beating Of Elderly Man in Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy, Richard Jones, has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia. The teen faces charges, while his 10-year-old brother was released after turning themselves in on Monday, CBS Philadelphia reports. The brothers were among a group of seven juveniles who were captured in surveillance footage beating James “Simmie” Lambert Jr. with a traffic cone last month.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Independent

Mother defends son accused of shooting McDonald’s worker in the neck because fries were cold

A mother is defending her son who’s been accused of shooting a McDonald’s worker in the neck because her fries were cold. Lisa Fulmore, 40, told the New York Post that she “talked to my son with the cops” and that he “is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do. She claims the “McDonald’s worker “came after him and whatever happened, happened.’”Ms Fulmore’s 20-year-old son Michael Morgan shot the 23-year-old worker on Monday night around 7pm in the Brooklyn, New York, neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant. She said she ordered the food on her phone and headed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'

BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy