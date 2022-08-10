Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
Mike Leach: Mississippi State football must ‘get tougher at receiver’ ahead of 2022 season
STARKVILLE — The football fell to the grass as Mississippi State safety Jalen Green came up to deliver a big hit on wide receiver Austin Williams during Saturday’s scrimmage at Davis Wade Stadium. Perhaps moments like that were enough for Bulldogs coach Mike Leach to notice a potential...
Commercial Dispatch
Trey Petty focused on here and now with Starkville ahead of 2022 season
Last Oct. 1, the Starkville Yellow Jackets came into the fourth quarter against Clinton down 21-14. They found the end zone with just a couple minutes left to tie the game. A quick stop on defense and change of possession gave them the chance to win, and with 59 seconds left on the clock, sophomore quarterback Trey Petty found Braylon Burnside for a 30-yard touchdown. Starkville beat Clinton, 28-21.
Commercial Dispatch
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12. Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy carries enthusiasm and drive into new season
On a muddy field in the November cold, the Starkville Academy football team made a playoff stand against eventual champion Heritage Academy. It was a game the Volunteers weren’t favored to win, having lost 30-0 in the regular season, and in the end they couldn’t finish the fight.
Commercial Dispatch
New coach, big roster spark optimism for Columbus Christian Academy
STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy senior Beau Kemp admits having three head football coaches in three years isn’t ideal. Kemp played under Jason Williams in 2020 in Steens. Last season, Rusty Mason took over; now, it’s Jeremy Brock in charge. “At times, you just can’t stay in...
Commercial Dispatch
Athleticism the key to successful 2022 for young Columbus team
After hearing the question, Columbus football coach Joshua Pulphus let out a long, loud whistle that echoes through the hallway of the team’s field house. It’s not hard to tell how much Pulphus thinks of the Falcons’ previous senior class. “Whew, that’s a lot of production,” the...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener
MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
Commercial Dispatch
North state loss won’t stop Caledonia from setting the standard high
CALEDONIA — The pain is everywhere. It’s in the bedroom of Caledonia left tackle Judd Shelnut, who wrote down the fateful score on a board so he can read it every morning. It’s in the bathroom of coach Michael Kelly, whose wife affixed a picture of the Cavaliers’ final shortcoming onto the mirror.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer scores twice in final minutes to see off Samford in exhibition match
Mississippi State soccer got the ball rolling for its 2022 campaign, beating Samford in an exhibition match Thursday night in Starkville. Though the hosts controlled most of the possession, they didn’t break through until the final minutes, where they scored twice to finish off the game and get a 2-0 win in their first outing.
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets
CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy
It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
Commercial Dispatch
Two new reporters join Dispatch staff
Two new reporters have joined The Dispatch staff. Alex Murphy began Monday as the high school sports beat reporter. Joshua Stewart started Aug. 1 as the news reporter for the Starkville-Oktibbeha County bureau. Murphy’s duties will include covering athletics at the 13 public and private high schools in The Dispatch’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 8-14-22
A rose to Dennis Dupree Sr., who has come out of retirement to serve as interim Superintendent of Schools for the Columbus Municipal School District. The CMSD board announced Dupree’s hiring on Thursday, two days after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Cherie Labat, who had been superintendent since 2018. No doubt, Dupree steps into a challenging role in leading the district as a search for a new superintendent begins. His familiarity with the district — where he worked in a variety of positions from 1992 to 2007 — will help him in this role. Dupree spent 12 years as superintendent at the Clarksdale School District before retiring in 2019, experience that should benefit him greatly in this important time for the district. We commend Dupree for his willingness to accept the challenge and wish him success.
Commercial Dispatch
Johnnie Brown
WEST POINT — Johnnie Ruth Brown, 72, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Progress Street Church of God, with Joe Will Brown officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Martha Barnes
STARKVILLE — Martha Lasyone Barnes, 80, died Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Stacey Parvin and Michael Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
Commercial Dispatch
DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer
DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Dodson
WEST POINT — Dorothy Frazier Dodson, 103, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Wallace Miles Jr.
STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Halverson
Bobby Wayne Halverson, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home,. Columbus, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM in. Lowndes Funeral Home...
