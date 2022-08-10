ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Trey Petty focused on here and now with Starkville ahead of 2022 season

Last Oct. 1, the Starkville Yellow Jackets came into the fourth quarter against Clinton down 21-14. They found the end zone with just a couple minutes left to tie the game. A quick stop on defense and change of possession gave them the chance to win, and with 59 seconds left on the clock, sophomore quarterback Trey Petty found Braylon Burnside for a 30-yard touchdown. Starkville beat Clinton, 28-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Four-star quarterback Chris Parson commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12. Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy carries enthusiasm and drive into new season

On a muddy field in the November cold, the Starkville Academy football team made a playoff stand against eventual champion Heritage Academy. It was a game the Volunteers weren’t favored to win, having lost 30-0 in the regular season, and in the end they couldn’t finish the fight.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
City
D'iberville, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Commercial Dispatch

New coach, big roster spark optimism for Columbus Christian Academy

STEENS — Columbus Christian Academy senior Beau Kemp admits having three head football coaches in three years isn’t ideal. Kemp played under Jason Williams in 2020 in Steens. Last season, Rusty Mason took over; now, it’s Jeremy Brock in charge. “At times, you just can’t stay in...
STEENS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Athleticism the key to successful 2022 for young Columbus team

After hearing the question, Columbus football coach Joshua Pulphus let out a long, loud whistle that echoes through the hallway of the team’s field house. It’s not hard to tell how much Pulphus thinks of the Falcons’ previous senior class. “Whew, that’s a lot of production,” the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener

MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

North state loss won’t stop Caledonia from setting the standard high

CALEDONIA — The pain is everywhere. It’s in the bedroom of Caledonia left tackle Judd Shelnut, who wrote down the fateful score on a board so he can read it every morning. It’s in the bathroom of coach Michael Kelly, whose wife affixed a picture of the Cavaliers’ final shortcoming onto the mirror.
CALEDONIA, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Williams
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets

CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy

It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Two new reporters join Dispatch staff

Two new reporters have joined The Dispatch staff. Alex Murphy began Monday as the high school sports beat reporter. Joshua Stewart started Aug. 1 as the news reporter for the Starkville-Oktibbeha County bureau. Murphy’s duties will include covering athletics at the 13 public and private high schools in The Dispatch’s...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 8-14-22

A rose to Dennis Dupree Sr., who has come out of retirement to serve as interim Superintendent of Schools for the Columbus Municipal School District. The CMSD board announced Dupree’s hiring on Thursday, two days after the board accepted the abrupt resignation of Cherie Labat, who had been superintendent since 2018. No doubt, Dupree steps into a challenging role in leading the district as a search for a new superintendent begins. His familiarity with the district — where he worked in a variety of positions from 1992 to 2007 — will help him in this role. Dupree spent 12 years as superintendent at the Clarksdale School District before retiring in 2019, experience that should benefit him greatly in this important time for the district. We commend Dupree for his willingness to accept the challenge and wish him success.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Johnnie Brown

WEST POINT — Johnnie Ruth Brown, 72, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Progress Street Church of God, with Joe Will Brown officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Martha Barnes

STARKVILLE — Martha Lasyone Barnes, 80, died Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Stacey Parvin and Michael Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Woody Matthews

Wright Woodard Matthews of Columbus, MS passed away on August 11, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hope Cemetery in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 15, 2022. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Woody was born...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Commercial Dispatch

DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer

DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dorothy Dodson

WEST POINT — Dorothy Frazier Dodson, 103, died Aug. 12, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Wallace Miles Jr.

STARKVILLE — Wallace Otto Miles Jr., 77, passed away. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. today, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miles was born April 14, 1945, in Starkville,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bobby Halverson

Bobby Wayne Halverson, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home,. Columbus, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM in. Lowndes Funeral Home...
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy