Seahawks 2022 training camp: 8 takeaways from Tuesday's practice

The Seattle Seahawks were back in pads yesterday for practice after a walk-through on Sunday and getting Monday off.

Here are a few takeaways from the beat reporters.

1

Injuies piling up at cornerback

The Seahawks have been getting strong performances from multiple cornerbacks during training camp. However, injuries are starting to pile up at this position. Sidney Jones has been out for a week with a concussion, Artie Burns tweaked his groin yesterday, John Reid is still out and Tre Brown remains on the PUP list.

Fortunately, the team’s two most important corners (rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen) are still healthy and performing well. Bryant forced a fumble on tight end Noah Fant yesterday and saw some snaps in the slot.

2

Pete Carroll updates QB1 battle

Yesterday was the first time we’ve heard from head coach Pete Carroll since Saturday’s mock game, where Drew Lock did his best work yet. Nevertheless, Geno Smith remains at the top of the depth chart and he’s been named the starter for Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

The battle may be settled unless Lock truly balls out during the preseason.

3

Richard Sherman, football consultant

The Seahawks got a visit from franchise legend Richard Sherman before Saturday’s mock game. Apparently Carroll has been hitting him up for analysis on the team’s young cornerbacks. He considers all former players to be football consultants.

4

Three starting guards

Carroll seems pleased with his team’s depth at the guard positions. After practice yesterday he told the media that Phil Haynes is pushing Gabe Jackson to start at right guard and he could also take over for Damien Lewis at left guard. Carroll said he considers all three capable starters.

5

Praise for WR Marquise Goodwin

Coach Carroll singled out veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who was on the receiving end of one of Geno Smith’s best throws yet this month. It went for a 30-yard touchdown. Carroll says Goodwin has been one of the real highlights at camp.

6

Nick Bellore: Get off my lawn

Seattle is a bit light on veteran leadership this year in the absence of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Duane Brown, who appears poised to sign with the Jets. The team still has fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore, who has apparently reached the get-off-my-lawn stage of his career.

7

Darrell Taylor still rolling

Observers continue to be impressed by the work of third-year outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who blew by rookie left tackle Charles Cross today. He has consistently been unblockable at practice.

8

DK Metcalf heating up

After missing the first few days of training camp due to a contract dispute, star wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to be heating up and getting into a rhythm. Yesterday Metcalf was “open all over the place.”

The Seahawks practice again this afternoon and tomorrow then get Friday off before their preseason debut.