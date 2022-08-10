Read full article on original website
William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County
On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
Petersburg hosting back-to-school celebration this weekend
PCPS' annual 'Back 2 School' kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
These two dads are teaming up to find justice for murdered Richmond man
The two fathers in the midst of tragedy are teaming up for one cause - finding justice for Isaac Rodriguez.
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
PHOTOS: Severe weather damages IHOP in Chesterfield County
Severe weather has caused power outages and damage to buildings in Chesterfield County. One viewer reported serious wind damage to a local IHOP.
Three residents and one firefighter in hospital after Chesterfield apartment fire
Three apartment residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and illness after an apartment building fire in Chesterfield County on Saturday morning.
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead, another injured
Richmond Police are investigating a reported shooting on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.
Cold case playing cards handed out at Richmond City Jail
Authorities are handing out decks of cards with photos of homicide victims on them to people incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in an effort to help solve cold cases.
Dr. Taleshia Chandler dies after long battle with cancer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dr. Taleshia Chandler, the first lady of the Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, has died after a long battle with cancer. There will be several services held at the church to honor her life. On Sunday, there will be a public viewing from 3-7 p.m.
Almost 6-mile backup, lanes closed until further notice on I-95 near 288 in Chesterfield
VDOT said the left and center lanes of I-95 north near Route 288 will be closed for emergency repairs until further notice. According to VDOT, there is also pothole repair maintenance ongoing in the area.
Is there a reason why severe storms continue to hit near Hull Street Road in Chesterfield?
Heavy winds hit a Chesterfield IHOP leaving damage to the property. This happens not too long after a deadly storm hit a neighboring area.
Crime Insider: 1 critically injured in Richmond double shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Richmond's Gilpin Court neighborhood Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Richmond teen charged with DUI, manslaughter after fatal Henrico crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police have charged a teen after crashing his car into two bicyclists Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police,...
Mother seeks justice after deadly hit-and-run in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother pleads for answers after a deadly hit-and-run claimed her daughter’s life. Sandra Brooks says her daughter, Telesheia Brooks-Talbert, was outside her apartment around 2:30 a.m. on July 5 when she was run over her and left for dead. “The kind of person...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in James City County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County that killed one person.
