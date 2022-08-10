ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wakg.com

A Woman Fights With Sherriff’s Deputy

A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Crash in Pittsylania County

Police are investigating a Pittsylvania County crash from Sunday morning that led to the death of a Campbell County man. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 7 on Route 668, just south of Route 761. Authorities say a 1998...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Public Creates Issue With Rabid Cats

Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Crystal Spring Hotel Gets Approval

During their meeting today, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the two special exception applications concerning the. controversial Crystal Springs hotel. . The exceptions include both the construction of the hotel itself, as well as the proposed bar and restaurant accompanying it. This decision comes after several...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy