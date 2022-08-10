Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Related
Sandy salon gives free back-to-school haircuts
Back to school is just around the corner, so as kids gear up to look their best, one Utah hair salon wanted to help without taking a toll on their parents’ wallets.
kjzz.com
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
ABC 4
Water Lantern Festival in Davis County
Sam Bakker from the Water Lantern Festival came to Good Things Utah to talk about the upcoming event in Syracuse, near Ogden. The festival is the largest growing lantern event in the US and tours in over 100 hundred cities in the country. Originally started here in the Beehive State, Water Lantern Festival was ranked the number one cultural festival by USAToday for the last two years.
Park Record
Deer Valley announces inaugural Mountain Beer Festival
For information, visit deervalley.com/beerfest. Deer Valley Resort plans to end the summer with a sudsy splash. The resort announced the inaugural Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival, scheduled for Sept. 17-18. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day in the Silver LakeVillage area, and showcase beers from a keg of Utah breweries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dishingpc.com
Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club
Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
Funnel cakes, rodeos and the remaining Utah fairs
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer days begin to shorten, fall is approaching and Utah’s fairs and days are coming to an end. Before it gets too late, take a look at the upcoming fairs you can take the whole family to. Summit County Fair Already in full swing, the Summit County Fair runs through […]
Park Record
Gates added to Park City pathways to make bicycling safer for riders
With more bicyclists hitting the pathways in Park City, the municipality recently installed crossing gates to increase safety at several locations. Two recent additions are along S.R. 224, on the McLeod Creek trail where it crosses Meadows Drive and on the McPolin Farm trail at Meadows Drive on the other side of the state highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Park Record
Record editorial: Don’t test safety on streets near Park City schools
The start of the school year in the Park City School District always brings its share of excitement, nervousness and a sense of renewal as the students start in their new grades. The school year begins on Wednesday in the Park City area, and there will be more challenges getting...
Local Business Spotlight: Made in Park City
SUMMIT AND WASATCH COUNTIES, Utah — Abigail Hill, founder, and owner of Made in Park City, launched her business in November 2020. She founded the company with the mission: “To […]
Weekend plans have never been so easy with events happening across Utah
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, look no further! Stop by a hot air balloon festival, drone light show and the beginning of Oktoberfest.
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahrealtygroup.com
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
hebervalleyradio.com
The First Presidency Announces Annual “Tithing Declaration.”
SALT LAKE CITY-Thursday, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced changes to its end-of-year gathering of local leaders and members concerning tithing. What was once called “tithing settlement” will now be called “tithing declaration” per information from newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org. https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/first-presidency-tithing-declaration,. The...
kpcw.org
Leader of Utah's largest hospital system is stepping down
Intermountain Healthcare's CEO is leaving this fall. According to a statement from the company Thursday, Dr. Marc Harrison will leave to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Harrison has been CEO since 2016. Intermountain Healthcare is based in Utah. It is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, including...
ksl.com
7 fun and unusual dates to try in Utah Valley
This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah County and the Provo area is known for having a strong dating scene. Between Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, there are lots of young adults going out and meeting new people. But you don't have to be casually dating to have fun with your partner!
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
Luxury hotel coming to SLC this fall
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hyatt Hotels Corporation, an American multinational hospitality company known for its management of upscale hotels and resorts, has announced an upcoming Regency location in Salt Lake City. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake is set to debut directly adjacent to the Salt Palace Convention Center at 170 South West Temple sometime […]
Park Record
OSTON ready for a dose of homefield advantage when she performs Saturday
Hey, Park City. Your first “American Idol” Austin Wolfe is coming home. Wolfe, known by the stage name OSTON, and a contestant on season 13 of the musical reality show, will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, at Canyons Village. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. with guest artist...
Comments / 0