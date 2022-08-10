Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO