Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf
Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
Tiger Woods accused of attacking ‘younger golfers’ and doing ‘PGA Tour’s bidding’ by LIV Golf in bombshell lawsuit
LIV GOLF have sensationally accused the PGA Tour of using Tiger Woods to "publicly criticise" players who joined the controversial tour. 15-time Major winner Woods rejected a staggering £655MILLION to join the Saudi-funded breakaway group. Woods publicly said last month that he disagreed with the concept. And now the...
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup
Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas approve decision to not let LIV Golf members into PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Rory McIlroy was paying attention to court proceedings Tuesday, when a federal judge in California denied a temporary restraining order to three suspended PGA Tour members who signed with LIV Golf and then wanted to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson...
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling
On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Will LIV Golfers who sued PGA get to play FedEx Cup Playoffs?
You can put a tally in the win column for the PGA Tour this round. A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that the three members of LIV Golf suing their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Former PGA Tour members Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford filed a temporary...
PGA Tour golfer says LIV Golf players are “brainwashed”
The war of words between golfers who remain on the PGA Tour and those who have left for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series rages on. PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel is no stranger to making his opinion known when it comes to golfers who took the money to play for the upstart golf series. Back in July, he told reporters that LIV Golf players who try to make it sound like their reason for leaving isn’t money are “hypocrites.”
Judge reveals shocking verdict on LIV golfers hopes of playing in PGA TOUR’s 2022 FedEx playoffs
The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs, also known as the postseason of the PGA TOUR, is set to kick off Thursday at TPC Southwind down in Memphis, Tennessee, and even though LIV Golf pros Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford are all inside the top 125 of the FedExCup standings, they will not be allowed to join the said playoffs after U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman decided to rule against the temporary restraining order filed by the three golfers.
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)
Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
LIV Golf statement on players being denied access to PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs: 'No one gains by banning golfers'
After what is sure to be the first of many legal matches between the PGA Tour and players who jumped ship to play for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Tour is 1 up. On Tuesday a judge ruled against Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford after they...
LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’ by PGA Tour ban, says ruling judge
Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show “they have been harmed – let alone irreparably” by the PGA Tour’s suspension, the ruling judge has said.Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were “well aware of the consequences” of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not “made their case” against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.The decision meant the trio were not added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events which...
Judge rules against LIV trio’s FedEx Cup suspension appeal in early victory for PGA Tour
On a dramatic day off the course in the world of golf, a federal judge denied Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones’ application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the PGA Tour. The result means that the trio will now miss out on this year’s FedEx Cup...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man’s body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters removing debris from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area where a person died about midnight despite being pulled by firefighters from floodwaters, Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels said. The Clark County coroner did not immediately report the identities or causes of death in either case. Water also flowed through a parking structure flood channel near The Linq hotel and High Roller observation wheel, and social media posts showed water leaking from the ceiling onto gambling tables at the Planet Hollywood resort. No other injuries were reported. Officials with Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of both properties, did not immediately respond to messages about damage.
