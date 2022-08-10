ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Spun

Rory McIlroy Uses 1 Word To Describe LIV Golf

Ever since LIV Golf emerged as a competitor for the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has emphasized his opposition to the Saudi-backed series. The PGA Tour suspended any player who elected to defect to LIV Golf — and McIlroy believes it should stay that way. On Tuesday, a...
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
GOLF
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
GOLF
Phil Mickelson
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour golfer says LIV Golf players are “brainwashed”

The war of words between golfers who remain on the PGA Tour and those who have left for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series rages on. PGA Tour golfer Billy Horschel is no stranger to making his opinion known when it comes to golfers who took the money to play for the upstart golf series. Back in July, he told reporters that LIV Golf players who try to make it sound like their reason for leaving isn’t money are “hypocrites.”
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Judge reveals shocking verdict on LIV golfers hopes of playing in PGA TOUR’s 2022 FedEx playoffs

The 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs, also known as the postseason of the PGA TOUR, is set to kick off Thursday at TPC Southwind down in Memphis, Tennessee, and even though LIV Golf pros Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford are all inside the top 125 of the FedExCup standings, they will not be allowed to join the said playoffs after U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman decided to rule against the temporary restraining order filed by the three golfers.
MEMPHIS, TN
bloomberglaw.com

PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
GOLF
The Independent

LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’ by PGA Tour ban, says ruling judge

Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show “they have been harmed – let alone irreparably” by the PGA Tour’s suspension, the ruling judge has said.Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were “well aware of the consequences” of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not “made their case” against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.The decision meant the trio were not added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events which...
GOLF
The Associated Press

2 dead amid 'restless' monsoon-season flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man’s body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters removing debris from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area where a person died about midnight despite being pulled by firefighters from floodwaters, Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Billy Samuels said. The Clark County coroner did not immediately report the identities or causes of death in either case. Water also flowed through a parking structure flood channel near The Linq hotel and High Roller observation wheel, and social media posts showed water leaking from the ceiling onto gambling tables at the Planet Hollywood resort. No other injuries were reported. Officials with Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of both properties, did not immediately respond to messages about damage.
LAS VEGAS, NV

