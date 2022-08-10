Commerzbank resolves brief online and mobile banking outage

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)has resolved a brief network problem that resulted in a temporary shutdown of its online and mobile banking services, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Germany's No. 2 bank has had such problems in the past, with one in 2019 causing disruptions for eight hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Commerzbank announced the outage on its Twitter feed, saying it was "working at full speed" for a solution.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; editing by Matthias Williams

