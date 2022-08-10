ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Peterson has hilarious complimentary take on Najee Harris

Adrian Peterson is a fan of Najee Harris but the NFL rushing legend had an odd way of going about complimenting the Steelers second-year running back. Najee Harris thrived in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when you consider the factors he had working against him. He was playing behind a substandard offensive line with a quarterback who was well past his prime in Ben Roethlisberger and still put forth a 1,200-yard rushing season and was a massive receiving threat out of the backfield.
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to defend their AFC title behind Joe Burrow and a revamped offensive line. Thanks to La’el Collins returning to practice, the whole unit is finally going to practice together before the new season rolls around. Collins has been on the Active/Non-Football Injury list since July 23 due to a back […] The post Joe Burrow, Bengals get key update on La’el Collins ahead of preseason opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
