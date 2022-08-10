ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Day For The Happy Hut Jacksonville

August 10, 2022

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, August 20th Jacksonville’s news store will have it’s grand opening at 9:00 am at 104 S Pelham Rd, Jacksonville, AL 36265. The Happy Hut states it is where you’ll find all natural handmade skin care, high quality essential oils, organic teas, groovy clothing items and so much more. Owner, Camoron, shared “I wanted to tell you all a little bit about myself. I have a wonderful husband and three small children. I started making all natural skin care in 2018 when our daughter was an infant. Since then, I’ve expanded in the products I make and my knowledge in herbalism, essential oils and so on. I’m so excited to open a shop that can offer our community safe and effective skin care for you and your little ones! I give all glory to God, Jesus my savior, that I’m able to be who I am and do what I do because without Him I am nothing! I can’t wait to meet all of you.”

