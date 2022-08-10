ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions

For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal

One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Faith leaders hold youth engagement event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
wxxinews.org

Parent leaders raise concerns over Rochester school safety plan

Rochester City School District’s school safety plan is open for comment, yet only two parents were present at a public hearing on Tuesday. The 23-page document addresses reducing safety risks, gives guidance on responding to threats, and establishes a chain of command in case of emergencies. It was last updated in June.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

School supply giveaway and family resource fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
ROCHESTER, NY
wiareport.com

Eight Women Who Have Been Appointed Deans at Universities

Has been named the sixth dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing, effective September 1. She has been serving as associate dean for graduate education and director of the Ph.D. program at the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing at Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Kitko has been a member of the nursing faculty at Penn State for more than 20 years.
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Canandaigua non-profit helping families in need with school supplies

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For one week each summer, you can find Sarah Chilson inside the gym at Canandaigua Primary-Elementary, packing hundreds of backpacks. “Four-hundred fifty-two bags for Canandaigua and 50 bags for our Victor program,” said Chilson, executive director for The Spot Canandaigua. Each bag gets stuffed with...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY

