Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
waynetimes.com
As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions
For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
Red Jacket High School Announces New Principal
One Ontario County high school will have a new principal for the upcoming school year. Bryon George will become Red Jacket High School’s new principal after being appointed to the position by the Board of Education. George served previously as Assistant Principal for Greece Athena Middle School, then the...
WHEC TV-10
Faith leaders hold youth engagement event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Faith leaders held a “Youth Blast” event to engage with the community over the weekend. Genesee Street was packed with people, and had various group activities. The event was all about community, and relationship building. It was hosted by Aenon Missionary Baptist Church. Kids were able...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Healthy Mom’s Program’ hosts community event to support local families
The event also connected families with the multitude of resources in Rochester that are there to support them.
Warrior Benefit Concert in Rochester supports veterans who received physical and emotional wounds
Event organizers said the guests of honor this year are Korean War veteran Roger Hill and Vietnam War veteran Manny Silva.
wxxinews.org
Parent leaders raise concerns over Rochester school safety plan
Rochester City School District’s school safety plan is open for comment, yet only two parents were present at a public hearing on Tuesday. The 23-page document addresses reducing safety risks, gives guidance on responding to threats, and establishes a chain of command in case of emergencies. It was last updated in June.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Foodlink culinary program seeks next class of kitchen stars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever considered learning the ins-and-outs of a professional kitchen? Foodlink is recruiting for its next career fellowship program, which prepares students for jobs in the food industry. The way Clay Fox sees it, it doesn’t take much to make someone’s day. Sometimes it’s as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
WHEC TV-10
School supply giveaway and family resource fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
‘She set the bar high’: Longtime gymnastics center to close in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. – A longtime gymnastics center in Penfield will close its doors at the start of September. For 35 years, Sarah Jane Clifford has trained tens of thousands of gymnasts and the decision to shut down, she says, was a difficult but personal one. Nearly 30 years ago, Clifford built The Gymnastics Training Center […]
wiareport.com
Eight Women Who Have Been Appointed Deans at Universities
Has been named the sixth dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing, effective September 1. She has been serving as associate dean for graduate education and director of the Ph.D. program at the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing at Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Kitko has been a member of the nursing faculty at Penn State for more than 20 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua non-profit helping families in need with school supplies
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For one week each summer, you can find Sarah Chilson inside the gym at Canandaigua Primary-Elementary, packing hundreds of backpacks. “Four-hundred fifty-two bags for Canandaigua and 50 bags for our Victor program,” said Chilson, executive director for The Spot Canandaigua. Each bag gets stuffed with...
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
Affordable senior housing complex in Brockport holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The complex features 50 apartments, with 16 of those reserved for people in need of supportive services.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
Comments / 0