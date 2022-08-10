Read full article on original website
More Than 100 Goats And Jerry The Emu Need 'Special' New Homes, MSPCA Says
The MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen is calling on some "very special" adopters to find homes for some very special pets. The organization announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that over 100 goats need new homes after they were rescued from a Dighton property in January. The goats, along with an...
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
Abandoned Pomeranian found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave to be put up for adoption
A male Pomeranian dog that was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave has officially been put up for adoption. The dog is up for adoption after authorities were unable to locate the dog’s owner, according to The Boston Globe. Since finding him, the officers have named the Pomeranian “Buzz.”
‘It was insane’: North Andover woman gives birth to fast-arriving baby in her kitchen
“I went over and put my hands between her legs and felt the baby’s head,” said Eliza Barnard's husband, Keith. Last week in North Andover, Eliza Barnard was caught by surprise when her labor went by much faster than she anticipated — and her husband Keith literally caught that surprise when his new daughter, Nylah Lou, was born on their kitchen floor.
Westford Animal Control officer jumps into water to rescue goose tangled in fishing line
WESTFORD, Mass. — Westford Animal Control Officer Kirsten Hirschler sprang into action to free a goose caught in fishing line. The tangled bird was reported in Nabnasset Lake. Westford Police say Hirschler jumped into the water and, along with her partner Trudi Bankowski, rescued the goose. The bird was...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post...
WMUR.com
Manchester parents keep son's memory alive, help other children through creating foundation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester parents are keeping their son's memory alive after he died in a water accident in 2018. Derek and Lindsey Belisle created Wesley's Way Foundation to honor their son Wesley Belisle, 4. “We were given so many well-wishes and other things after his passing that we...
WMUR.com
Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford
GILFORD, N.H. — A trip to a grocery store in Gilford turned into an experience this woman will remember after finding a bag of cash in the parking lot. Sonjya O'Brien came to Hannaford for dinner, but what she found instead was bag of bills, laying in the lot outside the supermarket in Gilford.
WMUR.com
Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery
"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
WMUR.com
Paddleboarding event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire being held for final time
RYE, N.H. — A New Hampshire charity event is celebrating its 10th and final year this upcoming Sunday. The IOS Invitational features more than 20 paddleboarders who will do a 14-mile roundtrip from Rye to the Isles of Shoals. The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire.
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
visitconcord-nh.com
Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord
Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, August 12-18: Craft Fair, Film Fest, Tall Ships, Sunflowers and more
MANCHESTER, NH – August is already halfway over but there’s still time to fit those summer activities. Check out the list of activities, events and festivals that we curated to get you out and about and enjoying the summer sun (or rain). Don’t see what you’re looking for?...
NECN
‘He Did Nothing But Take Care of His Family and Unfortunately It Took His Life'
Family and friends are mourning a man who was stabbed to death protecting his son in Everett, Massachusetts, Monday night near the family's home. Friends speaking on behalf of Marc Luiso's family wouldn't talk about anything relating to the investigation into his death — officers were back in the neighborhood on Cherry Street, not far from the Everett Police Station, the next day.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
Remember the Hampton Beach Shooting Gallery? This Long-Gone Attraction Must Return
After paying 20 dollars for parking, having the wind spread sugar from Blink’s all over your shirt, and realizing you got to your show at the Casino Ballroom an hour before doors open, you need a calm, measured way to take out your blistering aggression. And that’s why the...
