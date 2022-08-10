ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire

Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
BOW, NH
MassLive.com

Abandoned Pomeranian found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave to be put up for adoption

A male Pomeranian dog that was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave has officially been put up for adoption. The dog is up for adoption after authorities were unable to locate the dog’s owner, according to The Boston Globe. Since finding him, the officers have named the Pomeranian “Buzz.”
DEDHAM, MA
Derry, NH
Derry, NH
WMUR.com

Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery

"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
JAFFREY, NH
visitconcord-nh.com

Melt-in-your-mouth ice cream in and around Concord

Living in New Hampshire means you experience four beautiful seasons. But that doesn’t mean the summers are any less hot! Thankfully Concord knows how to serve up delicious ice cream that can hit the spot on a sunny August day. We asked our blog followers which ice cream joints they would recommend and here’s the list they came up with:
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

‘He Did Nothing But Take Care of His Family and Unfortunately It Took His Life'

Family and friends are mourning a man who was stabbed to death protecting his son in Everett, Massachusetts, Monday night near the family's home. Friends speaking on behalf of Marc Luiso's family wouldn't talk about anything relating to the investigation into his death — officers were back in the neighborhood on Cherry Street, not far from the Everett Police Station, the next day.
EVERETT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

An Open Letter to the 6 Jerks Who Berated 2 Women Working at the Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire

This story is crazy, upsetting, and a lesson to all (including myself). I debated telling this story, as it is pretty vulgar, but I think it is important. I want this story to reach the six teenagers who were all at fault. I want this story to reach the two women employees who were rudely berated. And I want to be able to look back at this story as a reminder to myself and those in my shoes in the future.
NEWINGTON, NH

