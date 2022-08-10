Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
WBKO
Graham man charged with murder after motorcycle wreck
GRAHAM, Ky. (WBKO) - A Graham man is in jail after a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury returned indictments warrants on Friday for a wreck that happened in October 2021. Danny Cobb, 59, was charged with two counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. On...
14news.com
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Thursday Night Greenville Road Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Greenville Road near the intersection of Moores Drive in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 p.m. a car was southbound when for an unknown reason it ran off the road hitting mailboxes before coming to a stop in a ditch.
Muhlenberg County man arrested in connection to 2021 fatal collision
(WEHT) - A Muhlenberg County man was arrested and charged on Friday with 2 counts of murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection to a fatal collision on KY-175 last year.
wevv.com
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
14news.com
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows first responders on N. Weinbach Avenue minutes after explosion
Bodycam footage released to 44News by the Evansville Police Department shows first responders arriving on the scene of Wednesday's deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Disclaimer: Due to strong language, viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the raw footage in its entirety here. You can also open the video...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and fled on foot before being taken into custody on Howell Street.
wevv.com
Body cam footage shows first responders efforts to evacuate residents after explosion
Thursday, EPD released body cam footage retained from Officer Josh Doane. In the footage, Officer Doane is seen arriving on scene exactly 5 minutes after the explosion happened. Officer Doane, made his way into a home with significant damage, making sure that no one is stuck inside. He along with...
wevv.com
No additional victims found after Thursday morning search of explosion site, Evansville fire chief says
Thursday's 11 a.m. update from Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly brought new information on search and recovery efforts following the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Tags. Indiana. No additional victims found after Thursday morning search of explosion site, Evansville fire chief says. Thursday's 11 a.m. update from Evansville Fire...
EPD: Man arrested for murder of missing man
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an arrest has been made after a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead inside of a home in the 1800 block of South Linwood Avenue. According to a release from EPD, a tip led to detectives obtaining a search warrant for the home […]
wevv.com
Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation. The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. Police say someone had...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
Comments / 0