STILLWATER, Okla. — The new Top247 player rankings for the 2024 recruiting class were released on Wednesday morning with a fresh look at the best prospects in the upcoming cycle. Oklahoma State has extended 45 early offers to recruits that are currently high school juniors, including 17 that landed inside the latest Top247. One of those standouts is Waco (Tex.) Connally four-star cornerback Kobe Black, who is the younger brother of current Cowboy junior cornerback Korie Black and a teammate of Oklahoma State defensive back commit Jelani McDonald in the 2023 class.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO