Thirty Lamb McErlane Attorneys Recognized as 2022 Main Line Today Top Lawyers

Images via Lamb McErlane.

Continuing the firm’s annual high rankings on the annual “ Top Lawyers” list published by Main Line Today , thirty attorneys from Lamb McErlane PC have been recognized in 2022. In addition, partners Mary-Ellen Allen, Rocco Imperatrice, John Stanzione and Scot Withers are ranked No. 1 in the region in their respective practice areas.

Lamb McErlane PC is a full service regional law firm based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Philadelphia, Newtown Square, Oxford, Exton and Mt. Laurel, NJ.

Attorneys are nominated via peer balloting, then vetted through Main Line Today’s editorial process.

Images via Lamb McErlane.

Read more here .

The firm has 47 attorneys and has built a reputation on delivering the highest caliber of legal service in an environment focused on personal attention and results. Bringing the sophistication and experience equated with large, metropolitan firms, Lamb McErlane’s highly efficient, goal oriented and focused approach produces results that clients deserve. Lamb McErlane is has over 50 Years of excellence serving Chester County and the region.