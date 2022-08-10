Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Digital Trends
Google Stadia is experimenting with achievement-based demos
Google Stadia is taking a different approach to the way players demo games. The game streaming platform will be testing an achievement-based demo system, allowing people to preview games for an unlimited amount of time until they unlock certain achievements. According to a report from Game Developer, Stadia will test...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Digital Trends
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
protocol.com
How 'essential' is Call of Duty? Microsoft and Sony can’t agree.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re examining the public back-and-forth between Microsoft and Sony over how essential Call of Duty is and whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition might harm the console market. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
The Verge
The Steam Deck makes PlayStation’s biggest games portable
Sony may have stopped making portable gaming devices years ago, but Valve’s Steam Deck is quickly becoming an excellent way to play PlayStation games on the go. Big first-party titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Days Gone are now available on PC and have been verified for Steam Deck. PlayStation hits like Death Stranding and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade are verified, too. Now Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, out this week, is one of the best examples yet of how the Steam Deck is becoming the new portable PlayStation.
Someone is porting PSP games to the Oculus Quest 2 and they look amazing
A VR/AR developer is porting a PlayStation Portable emulator to Oculus Quest headsets.
Best Xbox exclusives you need to own
These are the best Xbox One and Xbox Series X exclusives for you to dive right into, especially via Game Pass
The Verge
Take-Two delays its turn-based superhero game Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Last fall during Gamescom, Take-Two studio Firaxis Games announced a new turn-based tactical RPG from the XCOM team called Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Taking place on the “darker side of the Marvel Universe,” and pitting well-known heroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Blade, Captain America, and Captain Marvel against Lilith, a supernatural villain, it was originally scheduled for release in March before being pushed back until October 7th.
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
NME
Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
Alone in the Dark remake coming to new-gen consoles and PC
Alone in the Dark gets a "reimagination" aided by the writer of Amnesia and Soma
Starfield pre-order guide - here are your early options
UK - Xbox: £59.99 at Game (opens in new tab) £49.99 at Base (opens in new tab) We know quite a lot about it, we're very excited about it, and we can now start to put down Starfield pre-orders ahead of its release. The next massive RPG open-world game from Bethesda is the first under their new Microsoft stewardship and sees an enormous, sprawling universe primed for exploration and stories, arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.
