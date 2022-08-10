ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Best Big Cities for Small-Town Restaurants

By Maria Wood
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mfp7Q_0hBgF53s00 Big chain restaurants may dominate the dining scene both nationally and regionally, especially with their advertising clout. But smaller establishments in cities and towns draw in patrons, too. In many metropolitan areas, local restaurants thrive with a loyal following cultivated over many years. Residents know the owners and feel more comfortable in a neighborhood setting where the food and atmosphere reflect the locale more so than at a cookie-cutter national chain. ( These are the most successful restaurant chains in America .)

Chains and local spots have something in common, though: Both have been hit hard by the pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimated restaurant industry sales plunged to $799 billion in 2021, a decrease of $65 billion from pre-pandemic 2019. The industry lost a million workers in 2021 compared to 2019. And 90,000 restaurants closed permanently or temporarily due to the pandemic. ( Check out the saddest restaurant closings in 2021. )

Yet while national chains get a lot of publicity, most restaurants are small businesses. According to the NRA, nine out of 10 dining places have fewer than 50 employees. Seven in 10 are single-unit operations, meaning it’s a local restaurant and definitely not part of a chain.

To determine the cities with the most local restaurants, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on restaurant employee counts from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 County Business Patterns. Metropolitan statistical areas were ranked based on the percentage of restaurants and other eating places that have fewer than 10 employees. While chain units might have 10 or fewer people working at any one time, they almost always have at least two or three times that many on payroll to cover shifts and prevent the staff shortages that can result from the rapid turnover chains often experience.

Data on average annual restaurant salary was calculated using annual payroll and employment data from the 2020 CBP. Data on median household income came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Only metropolitan areas with at least 500 restaurants and other eating places were considered.

Data on average annual restaurant salary was calculated using annual payroll and employment data from the 2020 CBP. Data on median household income came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey five-year estimates. Only metropolitan areas with at least 500 restaurants and other eating places were considered.

In each of the towns reviewed here, local establishments account for nearly half, half, or more than half of the restaurants. The town with the largest percentage of local dining venues? The seaside resort town of Ocean City, New Jersey, where nearly 82% of the restaurants are small, local affairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTmTs_0hBgF53s00

25. Rochester, NY
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 47.0%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $16,092
> Median household income: $61,747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6YMd_0hBgF53s00

24. Portland-South Portland, ME
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 47.9%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $19,252
> Median household income: $72,552

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTU62_0hBgF53s00

23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.0%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $17,175
> Median household income: $59,030

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10A3Ga_0hBgF53s00

22. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.0%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $18,918
> Median household income: $110,837

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FuncB_0hBgF53s00

21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.0%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $20,102
> Median household income: $90,790

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVTfF_0hBgF53s00

20. Anchorage, AK
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.2%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $19,260
> Median household income: $82,890

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yu9dw_0hBgF53s00

19. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.6%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $13,549
> Median household income: $67,219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAPHj_0hBgF53s00

18. Salisbury, MD-DE
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 48.7%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $20,176
> Median household income: $62,799

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymj9n_0hBgF53s00

17. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 49.1%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $16,461
> Median household income: $78,631

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUhtL_0hBgF53s00

16. Norwich-New London, CT
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 49.3%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $17,429
> Median household income: $75,831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tx4a5_0hBgF53s00

15. Worcester, MA-CT
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 49.8%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $17,364
> Median household income: $75,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193Pdu_0hBgF53s00

14. Syracuse, NY
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 50.6%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $15,828
> Median household income: $61,890

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQHZR_0hBgF53s00

13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 51.0%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $19,864
> Median household income: $97,539

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5mb9_0hBgF53s00

12. Reading, PA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 51.1%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $13,397
> Median household income: $66,154

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9Mjr_0hBgF53s00

11. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 52.8%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $16,646
> Median household income: $72,810

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZU6aO_0hBgF53s00

10. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 53.2%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $16,734
> Median household income: $63,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6c5k_0hBgF53s00

9. New Haven-Milford, CT
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 53.7%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $15,813
> Median household income: $71,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imLD9_0hBgF53s00

8. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 53.9%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $14,654
> Median household income: $74,825

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6QPd_0hBgF53s00

7. Scranton-Wilkes-Barre-Hazleton, PA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 54.1%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $12,851
> Median household income: $53,853

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tmKv_0hBgF53s00

6. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 54.7%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $14,145
> Median household income: $69,769

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqOCS_0hBgF53s00

5. Trenton, NJ
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 54.9%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $15,207
> Median household income: $83,306

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkRlC_0hBgF53s00

4. Utica-Rome, NY
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 55.8%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $15,850
> Median household income: $58,983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHFGw_0hBgF53s00

3. Barnstable Town, MA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 58.1%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $29,565
> Median household income: $76,863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdcXF_0hBgF53s00

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 62.7%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $18,466
> Median household income: $81,951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKSFP_0hBgF53s00

1. Ocean City, NJ
> Restaurants with fewer than 10 employees: 81.9%
> Avg. annual restaurant salary: $35,647
> Median household income: $72,385

IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

