Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
How Many Days Are You Contagious With COVID? Here's What the CDC Says
Anyone who contracts COVID-19 is advised to isolate for at least 5 days, but could you be contagious even after that?. It's a possibility, according to Chicago's top doctor. People are likely the most infectious in the first five days after contracting the virus, health officials state, hence why isolation is recommended.
NBC Chicago
CDC vs. CPS: What to Know About New COVID Guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new COVID guidelines Thursday, shifting several recommendations just days after Chicago Public Schools issued its own set of policies for the 2022-2023 school year. Both guidelines are reflective of continued efforts to loosen restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines, COVID Alert Levels Shift
The guidelines for what to do if you test positive for COVID or were exposed to someone who has are shifting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations as metrics begin to decline in parts of the Chicago area and as the fall school year gets underway for many.
Illinois Eases COVID Guidance for K-12 Schools Following Shift in CDC Recommendations
When many school districts across Illinois welcome back students next week, classrooms will look significantly different than last year - at least in terms of COVID precautions. Following the lead of federal health officials, the state of Illinois announced it is adopting relaxed COVID guidance for K-12 public schools, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Should You Test Before Leaving COVID Isolation? Here's What the CDC, Chicago's Top Doctor Say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new set of COVID guidelines Thursday, clarifying whether recovering individuals need to test out of isolation. In its updated guidelines, the CDC recommended different approaches for patients based on their symptoms. Those who experience traditional mild symptoms, including fevers and coughs,...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
After Polio Detected in New York City Wastewater, Should Chicago Be Concerned?
Weeks after New York state reported the nation's first polio case in more than a decade, health authorities in New York City have confirmed the presence of the virus in wastewater, suggesting the disease is spreading among the unvaccinated. The virus' presence indicates likely local circulation, health officials said, urging...
foxillinois.com
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
IN THIS ARTICLE
More than dozen workers fired from medical center, claim wrongful termination
Local healthcare workers claim wrongful termination and the medical center that let them go claims that they had to follow the law. Alivio Medical Center said in a statement that concerning employment matters, they must adhere to applicable laws.
NBC Chicago
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake them for other illnesses.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban cancer patient who's suing Willowbrook Sterigenics plant heads to trial next week
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - The first lawsuit out of potentially hundreds against Sterigenics is headed to trial next week. The company, which sterilizes medical devices, is accused of illegally releasing a cancer-causing waste (ethylene oxide) into the air at its Willowbrook facility. That allegedly lead to a cluster of cancer cases in the southwest suburbs.
How an ‘Unusual' System Error Caused an Illinois Landlord's $6K in Pandemic Aid to be Denied
For more than a year, Glendale Heights landlord Gope Thadani insisted that the state of Illinois had made a huge mistake when he was denied thousands of dollars in emergency rental assistance. That money was earmarked by lawmakers for people just like him, but state officials denied his application in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Facing High Demand, West Side Crisis Support Center Seeks Employees
A non-traditional mental health center is in critical need of employees to help the public, specifically on the west side of Chicago. In November, NBC 5 was there for the ribbon cutting of the Renaissance Living Room, located at 4835 West Chicago Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The...
spotonillinois.com
You Can Still Get Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits From USPS. Here's How
As COVID continues to evolve and Chicago continues to see a "high" level of community transmission thanks to highly contagious omicron subvariants, many are turning to at-home testing kits after experiencing symptoms. And earlier this year, the federal government announced that... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:05.
Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?
Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
Northern Indiana nursing home closing facility due to high labor costs
A northern Indiana nursing home is closing one of its facilities after a shortage of workers contributed to a drastic increase in labor costs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools CEO addresses teacher shortage, back-to-school health concerns
CHICAGO - The countdown is on until the school year begins in Chicago. In less than two weeks, Chicago Public Schools students will return to the classroom. The CEO of CPS spoke Wednesday about parents’ concerns and the preparations ahead for the new year. Pedro Martinez acknowledged there are...
Body of gorilla that recently died at Brookfield Zoo will go to Field Museum for scientific study
The body of JoJo, a gorilla who died recently at Brookfield Zoo, will be made available for scientific study at the Field Museum to provide scientists with more information about how gorillas evolved and how they can be better protected.
seiu73.org
Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Comments / 0