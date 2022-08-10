ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

CDC vs. CPS: What to Know About New COVID Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new COVID guidelines Thursday, shifting several recommendations just days after Chicago Public Schools issued its own set of policies for the 2022-2023 school year. Both guidelines are reflective of continued efforts to loosen restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
foxillinois.com

Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Immune System#Linus Covid#General Health#Facebook Live#Chicago Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spotonillinois.com

You Can Still Get Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits From USPS. Here's How

As COVID continues to evolve and Chicago continues to see a "high" level of community transmission thanks to highly contagious omicron subvariants, many are turning to at-home testing kits after experiencing symptoms. And earlier this year, the federal government announced that... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:05.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
ILLINOIS STATE
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect

In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
COOK COUNTY, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy