Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids sells for $63.5M

GRAND RAPIDS — The owners of the Shops at CenterPoint mall in Grand Rapids have sold the property in a $63.5 million transaction. New York City-based Stonemar Properties LLC, a real estate investment and property management firm, closed on the off-market transaction for the mall with a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors LLC in partnership with Illinois-based Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fresh Thyme Market reopens

Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
The Associated Press

SpartanNash Unveils Remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) celebrated the opening of its newly remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market yesterday. Located at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, Mich. the D&W Fresh Market grocery store has been upgraded to feature a modern new look and provide both a functional and memorable shopping experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005596/en/ SpartanNash Unveils Remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market (Photo: Business Wire)
WOOD

Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
townbroadcast.com

Leighton officials unhappy with 25 mph sign removals

Someone has taken down 25 mph speed limit signs in and around Moline. That someone is the State of Michigan, and Leighton Township officials are not happy about it. Faith Miedema, who represents the Leighton Library Board at township meetings, asked Supervisor Steve Wolbrink Thursday evening what happened to the signs and why they have been taken down.
