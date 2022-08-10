Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese
James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Krause, Hodges, Rolle
Betty passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021. Betty Krause was born in a farmhouse near Ohiowa, Nebraska, to Herman and Lydia Matthies on June 2, 1927. Later they moved to a larger farm about 7 miles southeast of Ohiowa. They did not have running water (only a windmill) or electricity in the home. Betty had one sister, Connie, who was born in 1937.
oilcity.news
With Wyoming-born Ian Munsick’s stardom rising, Casper concert expected ‘to be bananas’
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming-born Ian Munsick will be performing a free concert on Saturday, Aug. 20 at David Street Station, and with the country singer’s stardom rapidly rising, the Casper concert is expected to draw big crowds. “The Ian Munsick concert is going to be bananas,” Kevin Hawley,...
PHOTOS: Casper Localicious 2022
On Wednesday Localicious celebrated local food with a five-course meal, floral arrangements, twinkling lights, live music, and a mural reveal on 420 W 1st Street in Casper. Localicious is an annual event put on by Wyoming Food for Thought, which creates local, sustainable solutions to hunger by empowering the community, providing services and resources, and educating through programs and opportunities.
oilcity.news
Wyoming craft beer makers stay positive amid brewing national CO2 shortage
CASPER, Wyo. — Trouble could be brewing for Wyoming’s ever-growing craft beer industry as a nationwide carbon dioxide (or CO2) shortage bubbles over. “We’re still pretty early in the conversation about how it’s affecting the Wyoming brewers,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, “but it most certainly is affecting brewers around the region, and I expect it to be a problem for our brewers as well.”
oilcity.news
Generations of Casper Football
The Casper Midget Football Association has a long history of football in Casper. Since 1969, the program has influenced the lives of countless players and families. Through the game of football, players are taught both skills and values that they’ll carry throughout their lives. Values such as teamwork, pride, confidence, and self-esteem are instilled throughout the season.
Casting Calls for Models in Casper
Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Mountain Men’ co-star Josh Kirk greets fans at Casper’s National Historic Trails Interpretive Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming bison rancher Josh Kirk has an impressive list of accomplishments on his résumé. Rancher, survivalist, musician, teacher, and, more recently, star of the popular unscripted cable show “Mountain Men,” which airs on the History Channel. Unlike a number of shows in...
oilcity.news
Trails Center screening new ‘Battle of Red Buttes’ as 20th anniversary in Casper celebrations continue
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center started screening its new documentary “The Battle of Red Buttes” on Wednesday and will offer showings throughout each day through the end of 2022. The Rimrock Historic and Recreational Area west of Casper is home to the site...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Casper Pride celebrating end of summer with open mic, Chad Lore concert, free food at Washington Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Pride will be hosting an end-of-summer celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Washington Park, 951 S. Jefferson St. The celebration will include an open mic event starting at 1:30 p.m. followed by music from Chad Lore at 2:30 p.m., according to an announcement from Casper Pride.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
oilcity.news
Special Olympics to host meeting in Casper for prospective athletes, coaches, parents, volunteers
CASPER, Wyo. — The Special Olympics Wyoming Casper Program will host a meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 for prospective athletes, parents, volunteers and coaches to learn more about what it offers. Some current athletes, coaches, parents and volunteers will be at the meeting at Central Wyoming...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
Drag Racing Will Be In Douglas During State Fair Week
Wyoming State Fair week is a busy one for many families. Kids showing their animals, riding the carnival rides, watching the rodeo, seeing concerts and watching the destruction of the demolition derby. If you're looking for a little time away from the fairgrounds, but are looking for action, you can...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
oilcity.news
Casper sets record-high temp over 100 degrees Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday was a hot one for much of Wyoming as high pressure dominated the weather pattern over the Rocky Mountain region, the National Weather Service in Riverton said. It was so hot that Casper was among the state’s cities to set a new record high —...
