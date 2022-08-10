ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Bennett, Walker, Freese

James Anthony Bennett of Casper died at his home on August 9, 2022. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Beverly and James Bennett. James graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1988. James married Wendy on April 13, 1994. They share three children together: Johnathan, Alexander, and Amber. They also have...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Krause, Hodges, Rolle

Betty passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021. Betty Krause was born in a farmhouse near Ohiowa, Nebraska, to Herman and Lydia Matthies on June 2, 1927. Later they moved to a larger farm about 7 miles southeast of Ohiowa. They did not have running water (only a windmill) or electricity in the home. Betty had one sister, Connie, who was born in 1937.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Casper Localicious 2022

On Wednesday Localicious celebrated local food with a five-course meal, floral arrangements, twinkling lights, live music, and a mural reveal on 420 W 1st Street in Casper. Localicious is an annual event put on by Wyoming Food for Thought, which creates local, sustainable solutions to hunger by empowering the community, providing services and resources, and educating through programs and opportunities.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Obituaries
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Obituaries
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Obituaries
Local
Nevada Obituaries
oilcity.news

Wyoming craft beer makers stay positive amid brewing national CO2 shortage

CASPER, Wyo. — Trouble could be brewing for Wyoming’s ever-growing craft beer industry as a nationwide carbon dioxide (or CO2) shortage bubbles over. “We’re still pretty early in the conversation about how it’s affecting the Wyoming brewers,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, “but it most certainly is affecting brewers around the region, and I expect it to be a problem for our brewers as well.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Generations of Casper Football

The Casper Midget Football Association has a long history of football in Casper. Since 1969, the program has influenced the lives of countless players and families. Through the game of football, players are taught both skills and values that they’ll carry throughout their lives. Values such as teamwork, pride, confidence, and self-esteem are instilled throughout the season.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casting Calls for Models in Casper

Natural Model Management is hosting in-person casting calls in Casper, Wyoming on August 18, from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on 1150 N. Poplar Street. They are looking to scout female models and female identifying models from 17-100 years. Seventeen year olds are asked to bring a parent or guardian.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

First Interstate Bank donates $25,000 to Wyoming Food for Thought Project

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Food for Thought Project announced it had received a $25,000 donation from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. The donation is part of First Interstate’s new “Believe in Local” grant campaign. Wyoming Food for Thought Project will use the...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news

Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Drag Racing Will Be In Douglas During State Fair Week

Wyoming State Fair week is a busy one for many families. Kids showing their animals, riding the carnival rides, watching the rodeo, seeing concerts and watching the destruction of the demolition derby. If you're looking for a little time away from the fairgrounds, but are looking for action, you can...
DOUGLAS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (7/29/22–8/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 29 through Aug. 8. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper sets record-high temp over 100 degrees Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday was a hot one for much of Wyoming as high pressure dominated the weather pattern over the Rocky Mountain region, the National Weather Service in Riverton said. It was so hot that Casper was among the state’s cities to set a new record high —...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy