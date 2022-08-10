CASPER, Wyo. — Trouble could be brewing for Wyoming’s ever-growing craft beer industry as a nationwide carbon dioxide (or CO2) shortage bubbles over. “We’re still pretty early in the conversation about how it’s affecting the Wyoming brewers,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, “but it most certainly is affecting brewers around the region, and I expect it to be a problem for our brewers as well.”

CASPER, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO