Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Bloomberg
Facebook Is Still Making Billions as Zuckerberg Hits the Panic Button
Mark Zuckerberg is trying something new. No, I don’t mean his latest attempts to rip off aspects of a major rival while swallowing up startups in a nascent field he hopes to dominate. Zuckerberg has used those tactics to great success for more than a decade. I’m talking about his attempt to present Meta Platforms Inc., the company formerly known as Facebook, as an underdog.
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Engadget
Facebook still has trouble removing white supremacists, study says
Facebook's crackdown on hate speech apparently has room for improvement. As The Washington Post explains, the non-profit watchdog Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has published a study indicating that white supremacist groups still have a significant presence on the social network. Over 80 of these racist organizations have a presence on Facebook, some of which the company has already labeled as "dangerous organizations" it normally bans. Researchers found 119 pages and 20 groups, including 24 pages Facebook auto-generated when users listed white supremacist groups as employers or interests.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
Former Trump staffer launching conservative dating app The Right Stuff
Conservatives looking for like-minded partners can swipe right for matches on a new dating app called The Right Stuff, set to launch in September. The matchmaking app, "created for conservatives to connect in authentic, meaningful ways," according to its website, is free to use but accessible by invitation only. "So...
Android Authority
How to report someone on Facebook
You shouldn't have to deal with hateful posts. Facebook is an excellent way to keep in touch with friends and family, get involved with local communities, and share common likes and interests. Of course, your Facebook timeline could actually be quite the opposite, with plenty of hateful posts to be seen on the platform. If you come across such offensive posts, you might want to report the person posting them. Here’s how to report someone on Facebook.
IFLScience
Facebook And Twitter Fail To Act On Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate Speech, Report Finds
The astounding failure of Twitter and Meta (Facebook's parent company) to enforce their respective community standards to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community from abuse has been highlighted in a newly published report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and the Human Rights Campaign. Despite the companies' commitments to tackling hate speech, they not only let it stay in most cases, but they also enjoyed the revenue when it is used in advertisements.
The number of U.S. teens who say they’re online ‘almost constantly’ has nearly doubled in the past 7 years, study says—and they’re not on Facebook much at all
Gen Z’ers are often mocked by older generations for never putting their phones down, sharing their entire lives online, and closely monitoring the lives of others on social media. It turns out, older generations might be right. Habitual internet use among teenagers has nearly doubled since 2015, when 24%...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk said he'd proceed with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter if he is given bot info. The world's richest man called for a public debate on how Twitter assesses fake accounts. Musk has accused the platform of withholding bot information, which is blocking the deal. Elon Musk says...
Online privacy in a post-Roe world
With abortion now or soon to be restricted in many states, tech companies that collect user details face new calls to limit that tracking.
TikTok is getting all the attention, but more teens spend time on YouTube, survey says
TikTok is widely seen as the most popular social media app among teens, but new data shows one in five teens use YouTube "almost constantly."
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
Twitter Allows Saudi Official to Keep Verified Account Despite Spy Claims
A recent U.S. conviction of a Twitter employee connected to an international privacy breach has raised new concerns about a senior Saudi official who has been allowed by Twitter to keep his verified account. Bader al-Asaker, who has 2 million followers and is chief of staff to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is believed to be at the center of a 2015 conspiracy to harvest private user data from the network, using Twitter employees to mine information and allegedly prosecute Saudi citizens criticizing the government, according to a related July 2020 indictment. One of those Twitter employees, Ahmed Saad M Almutairi, is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for stealing data including “email addresses, telephone numbers and internet protocol addresses.” A U.S. jury convicted another Twitter employee, Ahmad Abouammo, on Tuesday for involvement in the same scheme. Read it at The Guardian
