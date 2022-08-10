ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

107.9 LITE FM

Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?

There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

11 of America's Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips

In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Top 5 Places to Go Bowling in the Boise Area

Alright, let’s roll Idaho! According to National Today, it’s officially National Bowling Day!. What better way to celebrate than by taking a break from our mundane routines and making some time for bowling with our friends and family?. Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Places...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun

According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise

Did you know Boise is home to some of the best dessert shops?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest-rated dessert shops in the Boise area, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 5 list for y’all — so treat yourself to some dessert before dinner tonight!
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Soul Food Festival Takes Over This Weekend

We don't have to tell you this--but we're going to remind you anyway: Boise is GROWING. Really, the entire State of Idaho is growing and there's not much to be done about it. Some people love it, others hate it--and some are just going with the flow?. Curses can come...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy's Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Where Would The Center Of Boise's Upside Down Be?

There are going to be Stranger Things: Season 4 spoilers aplenty below. Ok. Now that Stranger Things: Season 4 has wrapped up and we're all on pins and needles waiting for the final season to drop, we've been thinking. In the show, the Upside Down basically mirrors Hawkins (the city where the show takes place), including some iconic landmarks of the small Indiana town.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 of the World's Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

$3 Million Boise Foothills Retreat Has Stunning Views

Y’all this is a dream home if you're looking to be right in the foothills!. This Boise property is a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom luxury home with 6,909 square feet, and it’s currently listed at $2,995,000... The home’s listing says... “Your Boise Foothills Retreat awaits! This custom, panoramic view...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho

There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
107.9 LITE FM

Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho's Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?

After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

