ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.9 The Breeze

Comments / 1

Related
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse

Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Drivers License#Social Security Number#Fraud#Ny State Dmv Scam Alert
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
NBC News

Odd text from a wrong number? It's probably a scam

The text message came late Tuesday. Like others I’d been getting recently, it wasn’t an obvious scam from the outset — no promise of a warranty or that I’d won a prize, no link to a suspicious website — but instead it seemed to be a frantic message intended for someone else.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Money

IdentityForce Review | Identity Theft

IdentityForce is an identity theft protection service that can alert users whenever their personal information might have been used by someone else fraudulently. You can monitor some of your data yourself for free (regularly checking your credit report is one example). However, companies like IdentityForce often use software and algorithms that make the process more efficient and thorough. For instance, they can swiftly scan online court records and the dark web, which could be difficult to do by yourself.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
TravelNoire

Maryland Travel Agent Scams $433,000 From Customers

A Maryland based travel agent will be serving three years in prison and pay close to $433,000 in reimbursements for fraud committed to her customers. In 2019, customers purchased “discounted” cruise packages from Diana Hopkins of Hopkins Travel Services based in Florida. Instead, Hopkins was using the payments to cover the trips of other customers. Hopkins pleaded guilty to the accusations and stated greed didn’t fuel her actions, it was issues with her gambling addiction.
MARYLAND STATE
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy