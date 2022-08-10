One of the Chicago Bears’ best players wants a fresh start elsewhere. All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday revealing that he has asked the Bears to trade him. The former No. 8 overall pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been seeking a new deal. He says the Bears have not negotiated with him in good faith and have only taken a “take it or leave it” stance.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO