Yardbarker

Radio host thinks Mets closer Edwin Diaz's walkout song is played out

Heading into Friday's home series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had his name in headlines for reasons that had little to do with the fact that he's been arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in all of MLB this season. Diaz's "Narco" walkout song...
FanSided

1 Mets prospect who could get the call very soon

The New York Mets have some very talented prospects in the upper levels of the minor leagues. Some of them could be up as soon as September, but there’s one who could find himself on the roster sooner. Fans have wanted him promoted for months now. Could he be...
FanSided

The fact Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year is a joke

It’s lunacy that the Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan isn’t the front runner for Rookie of the Year. The home run is the most over-inflated stat in the history of baseball. For some reason, the value of hitting a home run means more to many than actually being the better player. Right now, Steven Kwan is sixth in odds to win the AL Rookie of the Year award. Our very own Betsided had Kwan sitting at sixth not that long ago.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight

Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
Yardbarker

Mets fan to use epic Edwin Diaz walkout music as wedding song

Closer Edwin Diaz has become quite the popular figure among passionate New York Mets fans for multiple reasons. As noted by ESPN stats, Diaz began Thursday tied for third in all of MLB with 26 saves on the season, and the 28-year-old also held a 1.39 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Those numbers don't fully do justice to how dominant Diaz has been throughout the campaign, though, and Anthony DiComo of the MLB website recently argued the right-hander could be a contender to win National League Cy Young Award honors.
