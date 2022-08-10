ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Back-to-school weather forecast in Oklahoma

With school starting back up in the metro, KOCO 5 has the latest back-to-school forecast. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

9-year-old girl sets off on mission to get Oklahoma a state horse

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 9-year-old girl set off on a mission to get Oklahoma a state horse. A typical 9-year-old is in fourth grade, may be involved in a sport or activity and loves chatting and playing with friends. KOCO 5 met one young girl who isn’t typical at all.
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Android
KOCO

This Day in History: 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry disappears in 1994

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Aug. 12, 1994, 9-year-old Anna Marie Emry went missing in Iowa. She was staying the weekend at her uncle’s home when she disappeared. Hundreds of volunteers searched a 10-mile radius but found nothing. Authorities discovered she had been kidnapped by her uncle’s friend who...
IOWA STATE
KOCO

Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma

Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022

The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Inflation relief should come from states, not Congress, Stitt says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are hungry for relief, with the cost of everything going up. Federal lawmakers say a bill making its way through Congress could be the answer. But Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt argues the bill should happen at the state level. KOCO 5 talked exclusively with Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy