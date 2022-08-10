ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennette McCurdy recalls being yelled at repeatedly while filming her first kiss with 'iCarly' costar Nathan Kress

Nathan Kress as Freddie and Jennette McCurdy as Sam in season two of "iCarly."

  • Jennette McCurdy recalled the nerve-racking experience of filming her first-ever kissing scene.
  • Sam and Freddie's kiss in season two of "iCarly" marked McCurdy's first one in real life and on-screen.
  • She said that while filming, a man referred to as The Creator yelled at her to move her head more.

Former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy recalled her negative experience filming her first-ever kissing scene while starring in the hit sitcom " iCarly ."

McCurdy wrote in depth about her time portraying Sam Puckett in "iCarly" and the spin-off series "Sam & Cat," both of which were created by TV producer Dan Schneider, in her new memoir, " I'm Glad My Mom Died, " released on Tuesday.

"iCarly" lasted for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 , costarring Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay and Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson . Together, Sam, Carly, and Freddie launched a successful web series while in high school.

Jennette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove, and Nathan Kress in season one of "iCarly."

Although McCurdy's character often bullied and teased Freddie, the two had a brief romantic relationship in the show.

In the season two episode titled "iKiss," Sam and Freddie kissed for the first time. The moment happened after both of them revealed that they hadn't kissed anyone before and decided to get it over with.

In her memoir, McCurdy said that the scene marked her first kiss, both on screen and in real life. The actress said that her nerves were compounded by a man referred to only as " The Creator " yelling at her while shooting.

"Our lips are touching," McCurdy recalled. "He's moving his mouth around a bit, but I can't move mine. I'm frozen. His eyes are closed. Mine aren't. Mine are wide open, staring at him. It's so odd, staring at a person while your faces are touching. I don't like it. I can smell his hair gel."

She continued: "'Move your head around a bit more, Jennette!' The Creator yells from off-camera."

McCurdy said she "honestly" tried to do what was asked of her, but her body was "stiff" and "unflinching."

"My mind is saying who cares that this is your first kiss, that your first kiss is on-camera. Get it over with. Do what you're told," she said. "My body is saying no, I don't want this. I don't want my first kiss to be like this. I want my first kiss to be a real first kiss, not a kiss for a TV show."

Nathan Kress as Freddie and Jennette McCurdy as Sam in season two of "iCarly."

The star said that she suppressed the romantic side of her and was "embarrassed by it" because her mother, Debra McCurdy, didn't encourage it. Because of her lack of experience, McCurdy found filming to be nerve-racking.

"You try to just go with it, and if you're Nathan, my costar, it seems like you can," she wrote. "But if you're me, you can't. If you're me, you're just thinking about every single little thing that's happening, and your mind is racing, and you can't wait for it to be over with."

McCurdy said that The Creator yelled "cut!" and approached her afterward to double down on his note.

"The Creator looks me right in the eye but doesn't say anything for four or five seconds," she said. "I almost start to laugh, thinking he might be messing with me for fun like he does sometimes, but then I recognize that there is a deep anger in him. This is no time for laughter. Finally, he speaks."

"'Jennette. More. Head. Movement,'" she recalled, adding that he shouted at the crew to get the cameras rolling.

Nathan Kress as Freddie and Jennette McCurdy as Sam in season two of "iCarly."

McCurdy said that she had an "out-of-body experience" in the scene leading up to the kiss, with her heart pounding and her hands feeling clammy.

"We lean in," she wrote. "Our lips touch. Lips feel nasty. They're like little gross fleshy piles of flesh. It's disgusting to be a person."

McCurdy continued: "Shoot, I'm supposed to move my head. I start moving it. Back and forth. Back and forth. I sway it around. It doesn't feel natural so I'm sure it doesn't look natural. Nathan, as his character, Freddie, finally breaks away."

McCurdy said that The Creator shouted "cut!" and she could "tell by his tone" that he wasn't happy with the footage.

The star said that The Creator asked the assistant director if they had time for another take.

When he was told that they had to move on after doing seven takes, McCurdy recalled him being terse.

"'Fine,' he says angrily," McCurdy wrote in her memoir. "'That was not ideal but FINE, we'll move on. I'll be at crafty!'"

CELEBRITIES
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Costar#Icarly#Nickelodeon
