ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 27

Old fat man
2d ago

you can blame the college teachers in the college professors they're making a killing off of the people while the kids will never get out of debt and I know people out there that make more money and just got out of high school and some college people do

Reply(1)
10
TXBeachBum
2d ago

Higher education doesn't equal higher pay so much these days as employers continue to squeeze and exploit their labor.

Reply
10
Matthew Welter
1d ago

They shouldn’t go to college, the trades pay just as well, you can do side work, you aren’t getting indoctrinated, and won’t have much or any debt when you’re done with your apprenticeship.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for covering gaps in college readiness

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#The Hechinger Report
The Independent

Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school

A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

Will teaching get easier as I gain more experience?

Dr. Kem,Teaching has always been my calling. The classroom is my domain, where I feel the most me — I feel so fulfilled. I love kids and interacting with them. I love science. Teaching is a perfect fit for me.But four years into my career, I didn’t expect the constant drastic shifts. I’ve already taught at three different schools, and navigating new schools in a short period in the middle of...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

New Teacher-Driven Tutoring Enables Educators to “Prescribe” Additional Live Academic Support for Students at All Levels

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- Varsity Tutors, a Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) company and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and beyond, today announced the launch of a teacher-assigned tutoring offering designed to enable educators to schedule live online face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. The Teacher Assigned model will be rolling out alongside Varsity Tutors’ full suite of tutoring models designed for the fall back-to-school season, which also includes High Dosage tutoring and On Demand tutoring. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005089/en/ Varsity Tutors for Schools launches ‘Teacher Assigned’ Tutoring, enabling educators to schedule live, online, face-to-face personalized tutoring for students who would benefit from additional, targeted intervention throughout the school year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
rolling out

Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out

Compared to last year, everyone’s feeling less stressed about the new school year this fall – but parents are a lot more confident than teachers, new research suggests. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 1,000 of whom work as K-12 teachers and 1,000 who are parents to school-age children, which found 44 percent of teachers and 55 percent of parents reported feeling less anxious about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year than they did last year.
EDUCATION
NBC News

NBC News

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy