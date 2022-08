Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Trinity Titans

Trinity Titans

2021 Record: 8-3

Playoff result: Defeated St. Stephens & Agnes 35-14 in VISAA State Semifinals, defeated Benedictine 22-21 in overtime in VISAA State Final.

Head Coach Sam Mickens (11th season)

Returning Starters: 19

Team Note: Trinity won their 3rd State Title since 2014 last season and have one of Coach Mickens' most experienced teams back this season.

