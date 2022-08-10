Read full article on original website
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Season Due to Personal Matter
Phoenix will be without its star point guard in its final two games of the regular season.
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN's Molly McGrath News
In addition to its college football announcing teams, ESPN also announced multiple extensions for on-air talent on Wednesday. Molly McGrath is one of those broadcasters. The 33-year-old Californian has been at the Worldwide Leader since 2016, and has now reupped with a new multi-year deal. "Lucky to do what I...
Commanders' Jason Wright calls out reporter over interview with Carson Wentz: 'Pompous, unprofessional mess'
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright called out a reporter on social media Friday after calling his one-on-one interview with quarterback Carson Wentz a "pompous, unprofessional mess." Wright tweeted out a clip from an interview with WJLA’s Scott Abraham, during which he asked Wentz about the "narrative" surrounding his inconsistent performance...
Sports World Reacts To Concerning Skylar Diggins-Smith News
Earlier this week, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith missed a game due to personal reasons. Moments ago, the team issued an update on her status. The Mercury have announced that Diggins-Smith will miss the rest of the regular season due to personal reasons. Phoenix intends to sign a replacement player...
Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith to miss final two games due to personal reasons
All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss the final two regular-season games due to personal reasons as the Phoenix Mercury continue to battle for one of the last two WNBA playoff spots. The Mercury have suspended Diggins-Smith's contract, retroactive to Wednesday. The team on Thursday said it intends to sign a...
Kirk Walker Becomes Latest UCLA Softball Assistant to Earn Promotion
The longtime Bruin and former Oregon State coach is joining Lisa Fernandez as an associate head coach.
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
