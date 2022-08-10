ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN's Molly McGrath News

In addition to its college football announcing teams, ESPN also announced multiple extensions for on-air talent on Wednesday. Molly McGrath is one of those broadcasters. The 33-year-old Californian has been at the Worldwide Leader since 2016, and has now reupped with a new multi-year deal. "Lucky to do what I...
Commanders' Jason Wright calls out reporter over interview with Carson Wentz: 'Pompous, unprofessional mess'

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright called out a reporter on social media Friday after calling his one-on-one interview with quarterback Carson Wentz a "pompous, unprofessional mess." Wright tweeted out a clip from an interview with WJLA’s Scott Abraham, during which he asked Wentz about the "narrative" surrounding his inconsistent performance...
Sports World Reacts To Concerning Skylar Diggins-Smith News

Earlier this week, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith missed a game due to personal reasons. Moments ago, the team issued an update on her status. The Mercury have announced that Diggins-Smith will miss the rest of the regular season due to personal reasons. Phoenix intends to sign a replacement player...
