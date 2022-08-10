Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still world's best player: 'I want to know how he does that'
I can't remember when the "best player in the world" conversation started, but whenever it was, it hasn't stopped. Nobody ever gets tired of it. Especially right now, when there are so many players with legitimate claims to the throne. Everyone's criteria is different. It perhaps speaks to skill preference more than anything.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News
To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA executive: Draymond Green has 'always wanted to play for Pistons'
After 10 seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo expects Russell Westbrook to go on revenge tour with Lakers
Heat guard Victor Oladipo appeared on The VC Show on Tuesday and told former NBA star Vince Carter that Russell Westbrook is ready for a revenge tour next season. Oladipo and Westbrook are training together in the offseason in Los Angeles and they’re eager to prove their worth. “Right...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
NBC Sports
NBA players to be grandfathered in with Bill Russell’s No. 6
The NBA is retiring a jersey number league-wide for the first time to honor one of basketball’s most impactful people on and off the court. The league announced on Thursday that it is permanently retiring the late Bill Russell’s No. 6. In addition, all players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys during the 2022-23 NBA season.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Was In Awe Of Michael Jordan's Underrated Dribbling Skills: "Jordan Has So Much Flash In His Handle... He Literally Was Like Palming The Basketball As He Was Dribbling The Basketball."
The New York Knicks in the early 2000s were one of the most fun teams to watch. One of the biggest reasons for the same was their electrifying point guard, Stephon Marbury. Known for his incredible pace and his ball handling, the 45-year-old was a constant in highlight reels for his incredible plays. Recently, the 2-time All-Star made an appearance on the Ryen Russillo podcast.
Yardbarker
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
ESPN
Bill Russell's No. 6 to be retired across NBA following legend's death last month
The NBA will honor the legacy of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey for all 30 teams, the league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday. Russell becomes the first player in NBA history to have his jersey retired leaguewide. Additionally, all NBA players...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship
Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships. Joking about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Hulu’s ‘Legacy’ Feels Like Yet Another Story About the Showtime-Era Lakers: TV Review
In entertainment, as in sports, it’s all about timing. Which makes “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” a victim of the TV industry’s current interest in its subject matter. (Perhaps that can be blamed on the ’80s Lakers being the most recognizable, and most accessible, team to build a series around in the wake of the smash success of the 2020 Michael Jordan docuseries “The Last Dance.”) Jeanie Buss, the CEO of the NBA’s Lakers, has executive-produced Hulu’s documentary tribute to the team that was already, this year, at the center of Apple TV+’s doc “They Call Me Magic,”...
Yardbarker
Trading Donovan Mitchell is More Complex than Jazz Dealing Rudy Gobert
Speculation regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade continues across the NBA and within Jazz Nation. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge expects a massive haul of first-round picks in exchange for the All-Star, with multiple sources saying it'll take as many as seven to pry Mitchell away. There is speculation that Utah...
thecomeback.com
Shaquille O’Neal has strong words for current NBA, calls players “butter cups”
It’s no secret that the NBA game has changed since former Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Shaquille O’Neal was playing in his prime. These days, the game is less physical and has become much more friendly to players on offense thanks to a few rule changes and the way the game is officiated.
Dwight Howard’s third stint with Lakers is likely over
It seems that eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard’s time with the Lakers is over. Former NBA executive turned ESPN analyst Bobby Marks detailed on Aug. 2 that the Nets, Warriors and Clippers are the top landing spots for Howard:. “On paper, the answer is Brooklyn, but the likelihood is...
Dallas Mavs GOAT: When Will Doncic Catch 'Mentor' Nowitzki?
There will never be another Dirk Nowitzki, but Luka Doncic has a legitimate chance to overtake him as the greatest Dallas Maverick ever before it's said and done.
SkySports
Bill Russell becomes first player in NBA history to have jersey number retired across the whole league
Bill Russell's No 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA, the first time that has happened in the history of the league. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced Thursday that the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and person good enough to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach was being permanently retired by all 30 teams.
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old. The NBA and NBPA announced Russell's number retirement Thursday. Russell will be the first...
Comments / 1