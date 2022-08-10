Read full article on original website
Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago
Usual violent suspects...
Reply
12
lgbt-15 assult weapon
2d ago
POC misbehaving again…
Reply
11
Marsha Jewett
2d ago
When you advertise who you are to the world, don’t be surprised there are people who are against you.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
A former Capitol police officer who was brutally beaten by January 6 rioters said Josh Hawley 'ran like a coward' when the mob broke in
Michael Fanone slammed Josh Hawley after a video of the lawmaker fleeing the Capitol mob was aired. Hawley, who had stirred up protesters, was seen running away as they stormed the Capitol building. "Josh Hawley's a bitch, and he ran like a bitch," Fanone told Politico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
People
52 School Buses — a Mile in Length — Traveled to Ted Cruz's Home Carrying Items from School Shooting Victims
A mile-long convoy of empty school buses drove through Texas on Thursday, on a mission to get to Sen. Ted Cruz's home. Each empty seat of this mobile art installation by Change The Ref founder Manuel Oliver represents over four thousand other victims of school shootings from the past three years alone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m
A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Official Admits Beloved Black Principal Was Fired for Being Against Racism
A member of a school board in Texas has said the quiet part out loud, admitting that a beloved Black high school principal who shared his stance on racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death was pushed out of the job for being a “total activist.”. Dr....
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
BET
Veteran Sentenced To 18 Months For Stealing $2.1M In Military Equipment From Texas Army Post
A federal judge sentenced an Army veteran to 18 months in prison on August 2 and ordered her to pay millions in restitution for the theft of $2.1 million in military equipment from Fort Hood in Texas, the Killeen Daily Herald reports. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, pleaded guilty on April...
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
A Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in 'the friggin' brain' was sentenced to 2 months in prison
A Capitol rioter who threatened Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021, was sentenced this week. Dawn Bancroft filmed a video of herself that day saying she wanted to shoot Pelosi in the head. A judge on Wednesday sentenced Bancroft to two months in prison for her role in the siege.
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach
A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
Fox News
777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3