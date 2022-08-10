ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 3

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago

Usual violent suspects...

Reply
12
lgbt-15 assult weapon
2d ago

POC misbehaving again…

Reply
11
Marsha Jewett
2d ago

When you advertise who you are to the world, don’t be surprised there are people who are against you.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight

A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
GIG HARBOR, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Fox 5 Dc
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide

An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fox News

Fox News

777K+
Followers
174K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy