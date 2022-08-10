Read full article on original website
Blood center for Iowa City area hospitals issues “urgent” message about low supply
A provider of blood to Eastern Iowa hospitals has issued an urgent message: They’re running out of blood. ImpactLife is appealing to all current and potential donors to schedule donations. The blood center said in a Friday news release that heading into the weekend, it had just a one-day inventory of type O-negative red blood cells and just a two- to three-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. With the decrease in blood inventory, they are asking all eligible and potential donors to schedule appointments this weekend and in the days ahead.
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her Lexus off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI
A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
North Liberty man arrested with stolen car at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a North Liberty man they say was found with a stolen car at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. That’s according to Washington County dispatch records, which indicate deputies were called to the casino parking lot on Highway 22 at 12:30 Thursday morning for a stolen vehicle with stolen license plates. Investigators say they also found a stolen Surface Pro tablet.
ICPD: Transient left credit card at scene of theft after $9 purchase declined
Iowa City Police say a transient left her credit card at the scene of a theft where it was declined for a $9 purchase. According to arrest records, 46-year-old Micole Lane attempted to purchase a $7 pack on L&M 100 cigarettes and a $2 pack of grape Swisher Sweets just before 1:30am on August 1st at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go. When the clerk told Lane her card had been declined, she reportedly replied that it hadn’t been, then left the store with the cigarettes and cigars without paying while leaving her card behind. When an officer contacted Lane about the incident, she allegedly replied that she didn’t want to speak to him about it.
91-year-old killed in Benton County accident
A 91-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Benton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 91-year-old Marion Schminke of Shellsburg was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram southbound on 30th Avenue between Vinton and Shellsburg just after 5pm when she came to a stop at the intersection with 61st Street. Investigators say Schminke proceeded to cross 61st Street when she was struck by a westbound 2013 Chevy Camaro being driven by 21-year-old Nathan Harrelson of Vinton. Both vehicle came to rest on their tops in a nearby ditch.
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk outside while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
North Liberty woman accused of attacking, injuring two family members
A North Liberty woman faces charges that she attacked two family members, causing injuries. North Liberty Police were called to the Hackberry Street residence of 55-year-old Shelly Davis just before 9:45 Friday night for a domestic disturbance. An investigation determined that Davis had stuck a juvenile who was under her care, causing a red mark on the child’s scalp and giving her a headache. A second victim suffered a bruise and bite mark on the left arm and a scratch on the bridge of her nose.
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
