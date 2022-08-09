Read full article on original website
Pick of the Day: Comedy Bang! Bang! Live (in LA) 8/14
It has been more than quite some time since the world has gotten to see Scott Aukerman and co. take the stage to bring everyone another edition of one of the foundational pillars of the wide world of comedy podcasts, Comedy Bang! Bang!. For several years, Aukerman and deft comedic...
Motherland (in LA)
Every Wednesday night, Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the country.
Totally! (in LA)
Intimate standup comedy show in the secret room at the back of Bar Lubitsch. USE PROMO CODE “TOTALLYCB” for VIP $5, and GA FREE.
Happy Hour Auditions @ Flappers Burbank (near LA)
First 25 comedians who have never auditioned will be seen first.
Lab Work @ Hollywood Improv Lab (in LA)
Masks are required for entry and any time guests are not seated at their table.
