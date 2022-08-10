ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says he’ll be questioned in New York investigation into finances

By Kyle Balluck
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2g80_0hBg9unf00
Tweet

Former President Trump said he’ll be questioned on Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s investigation into his finances, confirming the deposition in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!” Trump wrote. “My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) and her office launched the investigation into Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, over allegations that it misstated the value of assets and misled lenders and tax authorities.

James alleges in court filings that investigators found that the company “used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.” It is also alleged that the size of Trump’s Manhattan-based penthouse was exaggerated.

Trump was initially scheduled to be deposed last month, but the questioning was delayed due to the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump.

The attorney general’s office said that Trump’s deposition is one of the few remaining pieces it needs before concluding its investigation into the company.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against his company, referring to James’s investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump’s pending deposition comes two days after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with the search reportedly being focused on the classified documents that were brought to his South Florida residence after the end of his presidential term.

The FBI search at Mar-a-Lago also came weeks after the Department of Justice launched its investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS News

New York judge rules criminal case against the Trump Organization and former CFO Allen Weisselberg can proceed

A New York State judge ruled Friday that a criminal fraud and tax evasion prosecution against the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, can proceed. Weisselberg and the company asked a judge in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of several tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed all others to remain.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Ivana Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truth Social#The Trump Organization
The Independent

All the times Donald Trump has leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with “classified nuclear documents” is not the former president’s first alleged run-in over confidential information.On Monday, FBI agents conducted a multi-hour search at Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida private residence.Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during their search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.Here are some other such instances which had the involvement of Mr Trump in the past:Classified information about Isis revealed to RussiaIn May 2017, The Washington Post reported Mr Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

FBI seized top secret documents in Trump estate search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the sudden, unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some marked not only top secret but also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets that if revealed publicly could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about information the documents might contain. The warrant says federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

661K+
Followers
78K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy