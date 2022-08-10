ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B106

Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin

Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package

AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Hutto, TX
Government
City
Hutto, TX
KVUE

LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
AUSTIN, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel

Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup

AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD board votes to approve $2.44 billion bond package election

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD board of trustees on Thursday officially approved a motion to call for a bond election this fall. According to the district, this $2.44 billion bond package provides funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and address affordability. Here's...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KVUE

The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity

Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Huffy Fire: 60-acre grass fire south of Thrall now 100% contained

THRALL, Texas - A grass fire in Williamson County is now fully contained. County officials say that the Huffy Fire, a 60-acre grass fire off County Road 492 south of Thrall, was fully contained as of Saturday morning. Minimal crews were still on scene monitoring the area. Crews from multiple...
THRALL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy