AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO