This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
‘Devastating’: Austin mom joins effort asking Biden to do more about fentanyl
With National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on the horizon, an Austin mom is joining families around the country in asking federal lawmakers to do more.
Legends Persist About Buried Treasure in the Texas Hill Country Near Austin
Why would you play the lottery, or go to the casino when you can search for buried treasure said to be buried in the Texas Hill Country near Austin?. According to texashillcountry.com, Texas is rumored to have riches buried in 230 different locations across the state. All of the buried treasure combined is believed to be worth around $340 million. Most of these buried treasure sites are out in the Texas Hill Country, which is most likely under layers of limestone and rock.
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?
AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
KVUE
Pine Pond fire burns in Bastrop County
The Pine Pond fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Austin near Smithville. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the latest on the wildfire.
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
Registration now open for 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup
AUSTIN, Texas — Registration is now open for the 28th annual Lake Travis Cleanup. The cleanup will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The most recent lake cleanup was held in April, during which more than 350 volunteers removed 423 bags of trash from the lake, as well as many large pieces of Styrofoam and wood.
Austin ISD board votes to approve $2.44 billion bond package election
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD board of trustees on Thursday officially approved a motion to call for a bond election this fall. According to the district, this $2.44 billion bond package provides funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and address affordability. Here's...
KVUE
Camping with KVUE: Asking the Hutto Hippos why they have the best nickname
The Hutto Hippos are proud of the nickname. Here's why they think it's the best one around.
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority. One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
fox7austin.com
TxDOT seeking input on FM 973 expansion project
The project would construct a roadway, partially in a new location, between SH 130 and US 290. It would expand FM 973 from two to six travel lanes; three in each direction.
kut.org
'I’m pretty speechless': Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
