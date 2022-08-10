Read full article on original website
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
How Fort Wayne, Indiana Is Courting VW To Build New Scouts in the Home of the Original
Ryan DuVall of Harvester HomecingScout CEO Scott Keogh visited the area last weekend and even spoke with city officials at an IH truck festival.
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Cutest dogs of Indiana celebrated in new contest
The contest is a year-long event, and a new dog will be chosen each week.
What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall
INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania
An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNDU
Hoosier Lottery hosting ‘JUMBO CASH Happy Hour’ at Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - How does winning some cash soon right now?. All you need to do is head to the Indiana State Fair! The Hoosier Lottery Town is hosting “JUMBO CASH Happy Hour” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. This excludes the fair’s last day, which is Aug. 21.
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
TODAY.com
House explodes in Indiana: New video released
New surveillance video shows the moment a house exploded in Indiana on Wednesday. A married couple and their neighbor were killed in the blast. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.Aug. 12, 2022.
Indiana abortion law update from IBJ Media and Inside Indiana business
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new abortion law has created a ripple effect among businesses across the state. Here’s Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick with more from the IBJ Media’s studio downtown on Monument Circle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
