ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4 Texas football players that shined in the first fall scrimmage

The highly anticipated first fall scrimmage took place for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program on Aug. 13. Texas took to the practice field on the Forty Acres on Aug. 13 to see which players could rise to the occasion and to start really figuring out some of the more important position battles ahead of the upcoming regular season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football WR Agiye Hall indefinitely suspended from team

New developments surfaced in the saga involving the arrest of the redshirt freshman Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall heading into the weekend. A statement released from second-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian on the afternoon of Aug. 12 indicates that Hall is now suspended indefinitely from the team. Sarkisian...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas' Big Recruiting News

Texas isn't back yet, but the Longhorns sure look close on the recruiting trail. It's been a big year for the Longhorns, whose 2023 class is highlighted by five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but he's far from the only top prospect. Wednesday night, Texas added a commitment from one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

JUCO OF Brandon Fields commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns bolstered outfield depth on Thursday evening with a commitment from State College of Florida rising junior outfielder Brandon Fields. A 6’0, 209-pounder, Fields isn’t a typical junior college baseball prospect — he was ranked as the No. 31 recruit nationally and the No. 9 outfielder by Perfect Game in the 2020 recruiting class and signed with South Carolina. Fields was talented enough to withdraw from the 2020 MLB Draft in favor of playing for the Gamecocks, but his freshman season surely didn’t go as planned in Columbia when he only started one game and received six at bats, failing to notch a hit.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas

One of the strongest position groups on the UT football team tacked on a little more muscle. The Longhorns grabbed a commitment from top running back, Cedric Baxter.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
treksplorer.com

10 Best Day Trips from Austin, Texas

Looking to get off the beaten path on your visit to Austin, Texas? Fill your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Austin. With natural beauty, history, culture, and even wineries abound, you’ll find a lot to love around Texas’s capital city. Within a short drive...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system moving in the Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tx#Hudson Card
fox7austin.com

Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy