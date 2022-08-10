Netflix viewers say "heartbreaking" new true crime documentary is one of the best on the streamer

New Netflix true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad is drawing strong reactions online – even being named one of the streamer's best by shocked viewers. The docu-series is focused on the true story of Anthony Templet, who admitted to shooting his father dead in 2019.

Now, a warning before we go any further: the case deals with distressing abuse. Per The Independent , Templet's lawyers argued that Burt Templet had abused his son Anthony for over ten years before his death.

"I Just Killed my Dad on Netflix has got to be one of [the] best mini crime docu-series I have ever watched," wrote one stunned viewer on Twitter . "It touched me on a very deep, emotional level... Anthony Templet, wherever you are – I wish you well and I hope you're living your best life."

"I just finished watching it myself, honestly it was heartbreaking. That poor lad," is another person's emotional response . "I just wish him the best for the future and my god he deserves some happiness in his life. For once the justice system actually worked."

"[Director] Skye Borgman did it again," says this person . "If you haven't seen the Netflix documentary Girl in the Picture and docu-series I Just Killed My Dad, then you need to watch them both right now". The Borgman-directed Girl in the Picture drew similarly strong reactions from viewers .

"This new Netflix documentary, I Just Killed My Dad might just be the craziest Netflix true crime series this side of Tiger King," says another viewer . "I think this is even more wild than The Girl In The Picture. Just twist and turn after twist and turn."

"I just killed my dad on Netflix really has me in tears right now like people are so evil," is another person's distraught reaction .

I Just Killed My Dad is available on Netflix now. If you're all caught up, check out our roundup of the best Netflix documentaries to fill out your watchlist.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.