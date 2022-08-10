ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix viewers say "heartbreaking" new true crime documentary is one of the best on the streamer

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgq8O_0hBg9IhP00

New Netflix true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad is drawing strong reactions online – even being named one of the streamer's best by shocked viewers. The docu-series is focused on the true story of Anthony Templet, who admitted to shooting his father dead in 2019.

Now, a warning before we go any further: the case deals with distressing abuse. Per The Independent , Templet's lawyers argued that Burt Templet had abused his son Anthony for over ten years before his death.

"I Just Killed my Dad on Netflix has got to be one of [the] best mini crime docu-series I have ever watched," wrote one stunned viewer on Twitter . "It touched me on a very deep, emotional level... Anthony Templet, wherever you are – I wish you well and I hope you're living your best life."

"I just finished watching it myself, honestly it was heartbreaking. That poor lad," is another person's emotional response . "I just wish him the best for the future and my god he deserves some happiness in his life. For once the justice system actually worked."

"[Director] Skye Borgman did it again," says this person . "If you haven't seen the Netflix documentary Girl in the Picture and docu-series I Just Killed My Dad, then you need to watch them both right now". The Borgman-directed Girl in the Picture drew similarly strong reactions from viewers .

"This new Netflix documentary, I Just Killed My Dad might just be the craziest Netflix true crime series this side of Tiger King," says another viewer . "I think this is even more wild than The Girl In The Picture. Just twist and turn after twist and turn."

"I just killed my dad on Netflix really has me in tears right now like people are so evil," is another person's distraught reaction .

I Just Killed My Dad is available on Netflix now. If you're all caught up, check out our roundup of the best Netflix documentaries to fill out your watchlist.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 49

Tammy Mathis Franklin
4d ago

I watched yesterday was so sad what this kid went through at the hands of his father was a interesting documentary that we don't know what goes on behind closed doors

Reply(3)
45
#notnice
4d ago

At the end I was crying when I saw him crying. Everything this kid went through. It’s like everyone failed him. I hope he is able to grow and learn and have a happy life after all of this…my concern is he won’t.

Reply(2)
23
Patty Lomax
3d ago

cudos to the lawyer who took his case bro Bono. not many if those around. especially for the defense. really think he's the hero in this story. also the DA, thank God you saw the truth. i kept thinking they were going to say he had aspergers or something cuz that's what I kept thinking, but it probably was due to the isolation and living in fear everyday of your life, and not having an education. I wish this young man all the best.

Reply
22
Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Am 100% a Cannibal’: New Armie Hammer Documentary’s Shocking Revelations

“I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer.” With that one line, the trailer for the new docuseries House of Hammer grabs you from the jump.Courtney Vucekovich, one of the women who has come forward alleging that Hammer, the star of films like The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, had been sexually abusive and expressed thoughts of cannibalism, is seen talking to the camera. Other participants include Julia Morrison, another woman who accused Hammer of similar disturbing behavior; and Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt and a whistleblower who detailed generations of secrets and...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Streamer#Crime#The Independent#Borgman
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Chrissy Metz's Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Chrissy Metz has definitely gone a long way with her weight loss journey, and she is being an inspiration to all. According to an article published by Health And Healthier, the This Is Us actress “went from being 226kgs to 181kgs within a short time period of less than 5 months.” The outlet added, “In total, she lost about 100 pounds within that given frame of time.” Wow!
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy