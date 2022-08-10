Read full article on original website
TechRadar
HyperX Duocast review
The HyperX Duocast is a great entry level USB microphone that sounds great and has plenty of personality, but it is a expensive, so it's really only for those who are serious about getting started with content creation. HyperX Duocast: Two minute review. The HyperX Duocast USB microphone is the...
TechRadar
The apps we can’t wait to use with Stage Manager on iPadOS 16
If you’re an iPad user with an M1-equipped device, then multitasking is about to get a lot more useful with iPadOS 16. Stage Manager, a new moniker given to Apple’s way of sending apps to the background so you can focus on one task while having another handy is different from the current option to split your screen or slide over an app so it takes up a portion.
Google is embedding cloud gaming right into its search results
It seems Google is testing a that lets you launch games from cloud streaming services (such as Google Stadia) with a single click from your search results. As spotted by Bryant Chappel (via The Verge), if you search for a game that's available on a streaming service, you'll get a little Play button – click on that, and the title will launch on the relevant cloud gaming platform, right inside your browser.
Microsoft Teams update will ensure you never miss a crucial piece of information
An upcoming update will see Microsoft Teams get a welcome accessibility boost by tweaking the way its video transcription works with recorded meetings. An entry added to the company’s Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) outlines how, “Transcription will be turned on together with Recording if the ‘Record automatically’ meeting option is on.”
Meta's creepiest device can now be turned into your second office screen
If you're looking for an external monitor for your home office, Meta thinks it might have the answer - provided you've already bought one of its most-maligned products. The company has revealed that its Meta Portal devices can now be used as a second screen for PC and Mac users, offering a significant productivity boost.
TechRadar
Kindle vs Kobo
If you’re after the , then you’ll likely already have encountered one of the biggest conundrums – Kindle vs. Kobo. Kindle, of course, is owned by Amazon while Rakuten owns Kobo. Both make exquisite ereaders to suit all types of readers and budgets, but they are cut from different cloth. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.
TechRadar
9 mistakes everyone makes with Spotify
Spotify is one of the best music streaming services around, which is why millions of us use it – but how many of us actually know about all the best features of the music streaming service?. It's so simple to use that it's almost too easy to search for...
TechRadar
Google Pixel Buds Pro review
Google's Pixel Buds Pro arrive in a competitive market and the standout feature is an AirPods Pro-beating 31-hour battery life – but if Google is to challenge the class-leaders, the sound quality needs some work. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Best...
TechRadar
iCloud Drive vs Dropbox: Which is best?
Stuck between choosing iCloud Drive and its competition? Compare it to Dropbox in this detailed showdown. When it comes to storing data online, there are two schools of thought: a cloud drive similar to your computer’s existing hard drive, which promises to make files accessible from virtually anywhere; and a cloud backup tool which makes a copy of your existing, physical hard drive to help protect you against emergencies. Each of these generally have personal and business offerings to choose from, but because iCloud Drive is primarily a personal product, we’re exploring that avenue in this head-to-head.
37 Times Baby Boomers Took A Stab At Technology And Hilariously Failed
Listen...technology isn't for everyone.
TechRadar
Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are
Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
TechRadar
This roguelike remake could be the most approachable the genre's ever been
Have you ever wanted to get stuck into a roguelike, but been turned off by genre staples like punishing difficulty and permadeath? Then you may want to make time for Desktop Dungeons Rewind, in which you quite literally make time. This is a from-the-ground-up remake of the much-loved 2013 PC...
TechRadar
Samsung HW-Q930B review
The Samsung HW-Q930B rewrites the mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar rulebook. The days where stepping down from Samsung’s flagship surround setup to the next model down meant having to swallow all kinds of compromise are over. This is serious home theater sound for an affordable price, and it's excellent. Samsung...
TechRadar
What makes the perfect gaming headset?
Gaming headsets may seem like specialized pieces of equipment. But, what they really are is a convenience. Essentially all-in-one audio devices, they not only provide (hopefully great) sound but also a built-in mic to communicate with other players, features to heighten that in-game experience, and often prioritize certain technologies to minimize any latency. They’re also engineered for comfort so that you shouldn’t need to switch earpads or buy pressure relief pads to keep that headband from imprinting itself on your head.
TechRadar
Fitness tracker vs smartwatch: which is best for you?
With so many choices, it can be hard to decide whether a smartwatch or fitness tracker is best for you. It's not a case of cheap bands being a poor copy of their more expensive rivals: different pieces of fitness tracking tech are better suited for different users. These range from bulky, power-hungry versions of the best smartwatches with all the bells and whistles, capable of collecting reams of specialist data, to elegant (and crucially cheap) fitness trackers that help nudge you towards more holistic healthy living.
TechRadar
Here's how to use Galaxy Bespoke to personalize a Samsung Z Flip 4 or Watch 5
So Samsung's newest foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, have arrived, with improved specs and designs over their year-old counterparts. But the fashionistas among you might be galled by the color options — or lack thereof. You see, if you pop into your local cellphone store and ask to buy the phone, you'll be faced with a rather limited selection of shades for the device.
Google has a new way of protecting you from misinformation in Search
Google is updating its search engine to cut down on misleading snippets and improve the ways it educates people by adding more contextual information. Put another way, Google's expanding its efforts to stamp out misinformation across its formidable search service. Snippets are the text you see highlighted at the top...
TechRadar
What is machine learning, and why is it crucial for your digital transformation strategy?
Machine learning (ML) is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can help businesses understand, organize, and act upon company and customer data with greater speed and accuracy, and with significantly fewer costs. In doing so, ML helps empower business units to be proactive, innovative, productive, and customer-centric: hallmarks of a successful digital transformation.
Google Workspace update gives you another reason to abandon Microsoft 365
Editing Microsoft Office files such as Word documents and Excel spreadsheets is set to get a lot smoother for Google Workspace users. The company has announced a number of improvements to the way Workspace users interact with Microsoft Office files, including better notifications around file type and editing, hopefully ending issues with overwriting and restoring content.
There's now a whole new way to log-in to your Google account
Google has announced its Cloud and Workspace accounts will now support single sign-on (SSO) from third-party identity providers in a welcome security boost. The company says it hopes the move will allow customers to “more easily access Google’s services using their existing identity systems.”. Google has supported SSO...
