ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden signs veterans health care bill, addresses burn pit exposure

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMhxN_0hBg9Adb00

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act Wednesday morning, marking what the White House calls the “most significant expansion of VA health care in 30 years.”

The bill had extensive bipartisan support in the Senate with all 50 Democrats joining 34 Republicans in support. The legislation, however, was not widely supported among House Republicans as 174 of 211 voted in opposition.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the federal government is expected to spend $101 billion in direct health care costs due to the bill.

The bill notably provides additional care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Advocates for the bill say it expands access to Veterans Affairs health care services for veterans exposed during their military service.

The law will also ease the burden of proof for veterans proving toxic burn pits made them ill. Advocates say the bill will make it easier for veterans to access care and compensation. It also allows families of veterans who died from conditions tied to toxic burn pits to be eligible for compensation.

The Congressional Budget Office cannot estimate how many veterans will be affected by the law. Officials are also unable to estimate the number of veterans who would receive additional health care or the prevalence of disabilities presumed to be connected to military service.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?

Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy: Biden, Manchin will live to regret 'unleashing IRS on Americans'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Thursday President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., will regret bolstering the IRS as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. "The purpose of the IRS provision in Senator Biden and Senator Manchin's inflation machine bill is to raise money. Just plain and simple, they're going to unleash the IRS on the American people," Kennedy told "The Faulkner Focus."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Biden signs bill to help war veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

President Biden on Wednesday signed into law long-awaited legislation to expand health care access for military veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits. “This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed,” Biden said at a signing ceremony at the White House, where he was joined by lawmakers, veterans and activists like Jon Stewart, who long fought to get the law passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Affairs#Health Care#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Senate#Democrats#Republicans
US News and World Report

Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Major changes to healthcare coming as Manchin-Schumer bill heads to Biden’s desk

Major changes are coming to the U.S. healthcare system now that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act has a clear path to President Joe Biden’s desk. The sweeping bill will for the first time allow the federal government to negotiate the prices of several expensive prescription drugs with manufacturers to push costs down for seniors enrolled in Medicare. It also includes guardrails for Medicare beneficiaries that will compel drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise the prices of drugs faster than the rate of inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
The Associated Press

In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down federal deficits. All told, the Democrats’ “Inflation Reduction Act” may not do much to immediately tame inflationary price hikes. But the package that won final congressional approval in the House on Friday and heading to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature will touch countless American lives with longtime party proposals. Not as robust as Biden’s initial ideas to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems, the compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is also a stunning election year turnaround, a smaller but not unsubstantial product brought back to political life after having collapsed last year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
960 The Ref

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal; House to vote next

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election–year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard–fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep–rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

Opinion: Bernie Sanders 35-Minute Scathing rebuke of 'The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022' Along with the Complete Bill

A detailed look into why you should call your local House of Representatives Congressperson and feverishly demand they do not support it. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter and Chief Political Correspondent for The Veracity Report, Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: US Senator for Vermont, Bernie Sanders, Reuters, The New York Post, and The Associated Press.
MSNBC

Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act, scores another bipartisan win

Some of President Joe Biden’s most notable accomplishments happened without any Republican support. The American Rescue Plan, for example, passed last year with zero GOP votes — though some Republicans were eager to take credit for it anyway — and the Inflation Reduction Act is similarly advancing along party lines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy