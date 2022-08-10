ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things writers warn about fake leaked season 4 scripts

By Fay Watson
 4 days ago
The Stranger Things writers' room has warned fans about a script scam circulating online. They confirmed Netflix hasn’t released any official pages from season 4 and urged people to not pay anyone claiming to sell them.

"PSA: any 'leaked' season 4 scripts or script pages are FAKE," they wrote on Twitter. "Do not pay anyone for scripts as this is a SCAM." The tweet comes after some users on social media were offered a script of the Mike Wheeler and Will Byer van scene in episode 8 (H/T Screen Rant ). The seller claimed the sheet was one that the production team had used while filming.

The emotional scene sees Mike sharing his concerns over his relationship with Eleven while they are driving in the Surfer Boy Pizza van to try and find her. Will reassures him, encouraging him to be a hero and he gives him a painting he made where Mike is depicted as a knight. The moment also contained subtext about Will’s feelings for Mike, as he spoke about how difficult it can be to "feel different".

After clarifying the script – and others like it – were fake, the writers' room promised to share some real season 4 scripts via Twitter. They penned: "What scenes do you want to read the most? We will post scenes here for free, once a week."

As you might imagine, they were inundated with responses from people eager to see certain key moments. The most requested was the van scene between Mike and Will. However, some other fan favorites from season 4 included Eddie Munson 's final scene, Joyce and Hopper’s reunion, and Steve and Robin speaking about her crush on Vicky.

The writers recently confirmed they were busy working on the fifth and final season of the show . While we wait for more news, check out our guide to everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 so far.

#Stranger Things
