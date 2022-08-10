Read full article on original website
Lawyer sworn in to replace district judge jailed for corruption of minors
Newport’s Magisterial District Court 41-3-04 has a new judge. Sworn in on July 18, with his grandchildren holding the Bible for his oath, Juniata Twp resident Jeffrey John Wood, 69, is ready to serve his community. Having had nearly 40 years of legal experience, Wood brings a lot to...
Judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration against three counties that aren't reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online...
Part of State Road in Lebanon County Renamed for Late Commissioner
>Part of State Road in Lebanon County Renamed for Late Commissioner. (Lebanon Co., PA) -- A portion of State Route 322 in Lebanon County has been changed to honor the memory of former commissioner Bill Ames. He lived in the area and the William Ames Memorial Highway is in the town where he served as supervisor. State Senator Chris Gebhard sponsored the legislation to name the highway in Ames' honor. Ames died last December.
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz brings campaign to York County
EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — Mehmet Oz brought his campaign for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat to the Susquehanna Valley. The Republican toured Legacy Innovations, a small business in Emigsville, York County, that specializes in the manufacture of custom cars. News 8 had the opportunity to talk to him about plans for...
Berks County Director of Elections Resigns After Election Issues, Lawsuit During Primary
Berks County is without a director of elections after her resignation. WITF’s Anthony Orozco reports, the county says Paige Riegner was not encouraged to leave after two high-profile problems in the May primary. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/08/02/top-berks-election-official-gone-after-scrutiny-lawsuit-over-election-problems/. (Original air-date: 8/12/22)
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
Kim M. Brandt (1957-2022)
Kim M. Brandt, 65, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at her residence. Born in Lebanon, PA, on May 7th, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Clayton G. Risser, Jr. and the late Ruthe A. Risser Fansler. Kim is survived by four sons, Jeremy Brandt, husband of...
Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
Pandemic Funds $1.6M Improvement Plan for Lebanon Valley Expo Center
LEBANON, Pa. — If you headed to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center for the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair last month on any evening during its eight-day run, chances are you eventually wound up at the track. Each year, fairgoers flock to its grandstands to watch crowd-pleasing attractions like 4x4...
Bridge replacement projects in Perry County
PennDOT plans three major bridge replacement projects in Perry County next year. The public can review plans for the projects and provide input online through September 10. The bridge replacement projects are currently in the design phase. Construction work will take place in the 2024 construction season. Information, including roadway...
CLEARED: Crash on US 222 in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be disrupted on US 222 northbound near Ephrata, Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 northbound between Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA and Exit: I-76 TURNPIKE/PA 272 – DENVER/PA TURNPIKE. Thre is a traffic disruption.
Kate Kohan, first woman in Dauphin County to hold her position
Kate Kohan, the Senior Highway Maintenance Manager in Dauphin County, is the first woman to hold the position in the county. “My experience as a woman in a male dominated industry is shockingly not horrible or anything like that,” she said. “I’ve had nothing but positive experiences back from when I was an intern on the crew with a bunch of guys to now when I’m sitting in meetings with all my other managers, with district staff. I haven’t had any experiences where it’s been negative, or I felt different because I was a woman.”
FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
Generational Midstate farm families honored by Dept. of Agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored 17 farming families in Pennsylvania, including three from the Midstate. The families earned “century farm status” for farming in the same family for 100 years. The three Midstate farms that were honored include Nissley’s Farm from Juniata...
Inmate who helped break up drug operation inside Lewisburg prison blasts prosecutors in Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT-Federal prosecutors in the Pennsylvania’s Middle District have been accused of showing a “blatant disregard” for an inmate’s substantial assistance in curtailing a major drug operation inside the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary. Rayful Edmond III claimed Friday in a court filing federal prosecutors have breached a 1999-2000...
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
Small plane headed for Myerstown, Lebanon County, crashes; Three killed
METZ, W.Va. — Three people from the Susquehanna Valley were killed in a small plane crash in West Virginia. Authorities said the plane crashed in Metz, West Virginia, which is in the northern part of the state. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane was flying from Indiana...
Proposed Cumberland apartment complex delayed again
For the second time this summer, the proposed apartment complex, “Residence at Willoughby Run”, must wait another month for a recommendation from the Cumberland Township Planning Commission. At the commission’s Thursday meeting, Bob Sharrah of KPI, representing the owner, presented updated plans for the 112 rental units slated...
