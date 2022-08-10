ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat rolls out parental controls

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OG9Ya_0hBg8ZQJ00

( The Hill ) — Snapchat will allow parents to view who their teen users are connecting with on the app without viewing the content of the messages, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The feature is under the new Family Center on the app and comes after increased scrutiny from lawmakers over youth safety on Snapchat and other apps.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Through the Family Center, parents can see who their teen users are friends with and communicating with, but it does not let them view the substance of the conversations.

Snapchat said the tool is designed to “reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their teens are friends with and when they are hanging out – but don’t eavesdrop on their private conversations.”

Parents can also confidentially report any accounts that may be concerning to Snapchat.

Biden signs chips and science bill into law

Snapchat will roll out additional features to the Family Center in the fall, including content controls for parents and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or piece of content.

Over the last year, Snapchat and other social media apps have faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to increase safety features for teen users.

Snapchat’s blog post also highlighted existing features in the platform that the company said keeps young users safe. For example, by default teen users have to be mutual friends before they can communicate with each other. The app also does not allow teens to have public profiles, and teens only show up as a “suggested friend” in limited instances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Blog#Parental Controls#Smart Phone#The Family Center
abc27 News

Three killed in Lebanon County-bound plane crash

UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
abc27 News

Plane crash in West Virginia under investigation

UPDATE: 12 News has confirmed more information on this developing story. Click here to read the latest. METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are investigating a small plane crash in Marion County. It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday near the community of Metz, which is just north of Mannington, according to 911 officials. 12 News’ […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
abc27 News

Erie TV reporter faces 9 charges for fake stalking claims

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local TV reporter accused of making false reports of stalking was in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police charged Haley Potter with a list of crimes, including two felonies on July 11. After an hours-long hearing, a District Judge dismissed the felony charges and one of the […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
abc27 News

Baby found safe after violent home invasion in Irving Park

CHICAGO — An 8-month-old girl has been safely returned after being taken during a violent home invasion in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 3800 block of North Richmond around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 17-year-old mother told officers that a man, who she knows, kicked […]
CHICAGO, IL
abc27 News

Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead

COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy