East Rutherford, NJ

The Spun

Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract

It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
San Luis Obispo Tribune

At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Ron Rivera Announces Quarterback Plan For Commanders' Preseason Opener

Ron Rivera has made a decision on a quarterback plan for the Washington Commanders' preseason opener this week. Carson Wentz, as expected, will be the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was acquired by the Commanders this offseason, won't play the whole game, though. The former North Dakota State star will...
WASHINGTON, DC
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)

It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL

