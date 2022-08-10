Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
Pete Carroll consults Richard Sherman for input about young Seahawks secondary
The Seattle Seahawks have a young secondary with numerous rookies in the fold who may be promising pieces for the near future and could be expected to make an impact early on in the 2022 season. Head coach Pete Carroll has been consulting with a very familiar face regarding the young defensive backs.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract
It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
Steelers vs Seahawks: Starters to play 1 quarter vs Seattle
It is a whole new world for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the preseason. Traditionally, Steelers starters played very little in the first two preseason games and only sparingly in the third. But with such a young team at so many starting spots, head coach Mike Tomlin knows he has to change things up.
FOX Sports
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
AthlonSports.com
Ron Rivera Announces Quarterback Plan For Commanders' Preseason Opener
Ron Rivera has made a decision on a quarterback plan for the Washington Commanders' preseason opener this week. Carson Wentz, as expected, will be the team's starting quarterback. Wentz, who was acquired by the Commanders this offseason, won't play the whole game, though. The former North Dakota State star will...
RELATED PEOPLE
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)
It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
Comments / 0