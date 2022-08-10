ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

City of Fairmont, West Virginia, plans to purchase additional land for rail-trail expansion project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Next week, the Fairmont City Council will vote on purchasing more land for its growing rail-trail expansion project. The ordinances, if passed, would see the city purchase 7.45 acres of land along the West Fork River from Industrial Resources Inc., as well as the approval of a construction easement to help the trail expansion happen.
Local fairs and festivals returning this month to North Central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This year marks the grand return for many of the area’s fairs and festivals after two years of cancellations or reductions across the board. Clarksburg’s two major festivals, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival and the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, will return for the first and second weekends of September, respectively.
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
Retta Jean West

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.
Norma Grace Swiger Bennett

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Brian Leonard Wilson, 35, Clarksburg, and Ashley Nicole McGee, 36, Lumberport.
Lona Anderson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
Donna Marie Craven

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side. She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.
PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
MORGANTOWN, WV

