WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) commissioner raises budget concerns
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week, the Harrison County Commission approved another transfer of money from the county’s “rainy day fund” to the General Fund to balance the fiscal year budget. According to County Administrator Laura Pysz-Laulis, “since our fund balance was not the $4.6...
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, plans to purchase additional land for rail-trail expansion project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Next week, the Fairmont City Council will vote on purchasing more land for its growing rail-trail expansion project. The ordinances, if passed, would see the city purchase 7.45 acres of land along the West Fork River from Industrial Resources Inc., as well as the approval of a construction easement to help the trail expansion happen.
WVNews
Local fairs and festivals returning this month to North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This year marks the grand return for many of the area’s fairs and festivals after two years of cancellations or reductions across the board. Clarksburg’s two major festivals, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival and the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival, will return for the first and second weekends of September, respectively.
WVNews
Isolated shooting occurred in Bridgeport, West Virginia Saturday afternoon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A shooting occurred on Coventry Ct in Bridgeport at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Although details are not yet available, the Bridgeport Police Department has assured that it was an isolated event.
WVNews
31st annual Dulcimer Festival held at Fort New Salem (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Fort New Salem is holding its 31st annual Dulcimer Festival this weekend. The festival draws people from all over who enjoy listening to and playing traditional folk music.
WVNews
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
WVNews
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and so set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, which is now in beta testing before going to mass market.
WVNews
Jesus Fest 2022 in Clarksburg, West Virginia: The Gospel and good times
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful event at Clarksburg’s Jackson Square on Saturday night. Musical acts and inspirational speakers took the stage from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday.
WVNews
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.
WVNews
Susan Annabelle Barnard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Annabelle Barnard, 88, of Nutter Fort passed on Saturday…
WVNews
Norma Grace Swiger Bennett
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Norma Grace Swiger Bennett was a loving mother, nannie, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly at her home on August 11, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Brown, WV, on July 22, 1940, a daughter of the late...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Brian Leonard Wilson, 35, Clarksburg, and Ashley Nicole McGee, 36, Lumberport.
WVNews
Lona Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
WVNews
Donna Marie Craven
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side. She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.
WVNews
Lou Ortenzio speaks about Celebrate Recovery program and instroduces the band.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – Jesus Fest wrapped up another successful festival at Jackson S…
WVNews
Ernest P. Marsh celebrating 100th birthday
Ernest P. Marsh will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Aug. 25. Formerly of Clarksburg, Ernest now resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with his wife, Helen Ruth.
WVNews
PB's Michael Salisbury looks forward to full season
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Initially, the pain didn’t hit with its full severity. Last season, with his Philip Barbour team trailing Liberty by eight points with 30 seconds remaining, Michael Salisbury, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Colts, dove for a pass intended for him.
WVNews
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
WVNews
Jones, Hilliard set to fill King's shoes at Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — How do you replace a King?. That is a question Robert C. Byrd football must answer this season as it begins a new era following the graduation of running back Jeremiah King, whose 6,000-plus career rushing yards powered the Flying Eagle offense for years.
WVNews
WVU 2022 Fall Football Practice Photo Gallery VI
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia football's 2022 Fan Day and practice at Milan Puskar Stadium. Sunny skies and excellent weather were once again the order of the day as the Mountaineers ticked off another page of the calendar on the countdown to the Backard Brawl with Pitt, which is fast approaching on Sept. 1.
