Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
US News and World Report
U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
More lawmakers visit Taiwan days after Pelosi. And concerns for nuclear catastrophe rise at a damaged plant in Ukraine. It's the weekend's biggest news.
US News and World Report
U.S. Civil Rights Lawyer Ghafoor Released From Custody in UAE
(Reuters) - U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates this week on money laundering charges, has been released from detention after paying a fine, his attorney said on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and William Mallard)
US News and World Report
Russia Tells U.S. Relations at Risk if It Is Branded Terrorism Sponsor -Tass
(Reuters) -Russia has told the United States that diplomatic ties would be badly damaged and could even be broken off if Russia is declared a "state sponsor of terrorism", Tass cited a top official as saying on Friday. Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North American department at the Russian Foreign...
US News and World Report
Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
US News and World Report
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
US News and World Report
Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.
US News and World Report
White House to Circulate Afghanistan Memo Defending U.S. Withdrawal - Axios Report
(Reuters) - The White House is planning to circulate a memo in the U.S. Congress defending President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a year ago, Axios reported on Sunday. The memo said Biden's move strengthened national security by freeing critical military and intelligence agents, the report said,...
US News and World Report
Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
US News and World Report
How to Build a Stock Portfolio
These days more and more investors are turning to low-cost exchange-traded funds. It begs the question: Is it worth taking the time to build an individual stock portfolio? If you're willing to put in some time and research, there are advantages to individual stock ownership. While ETFs and mutual funds...
US News and World Report
Trump Hires Prominent Atlanta Attorney for Election Probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that's investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling's clients have...
