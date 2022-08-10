ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
US News and World Report

U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
US News and World Report

U.S. Civil Rights Lawyer Ghafoor Released From Custody in UAE

(Reuters) - U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney Asim Ghafoor, who was convicted in the United Arab Emirates this week on money laundering charges, has been released from detention after paying a fine, his attorney said on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and William Mallard)
US News and World Report

Moscow Warns of End to Russia-U.S. Relations if Assets Seized - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday. Russia's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens...
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Says China Survey Ship Can Dock in Its Port

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States. Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5...
US News and World Report

Five Chinese State-Owned Companies, Under Scrutiny in U.S., Will Delist From NYSE

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity,...
US News and World Report

White House to Circulate Afghanistan Memo Defending U.S. Withdrawal - Axios Report

(Reuters) - The White House is planning to circulate a memo in the U.S. Congress defending President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan a year ago, Axios reported on Sunday. The memo said Biden's move strengthened national security by freeing critical military and intelligence agents, the report said,...
US News and World Report

Paraguay Vice President to Quit After US Alleges Corruption

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official. The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by...
US News and World Report

How to Build a Stock Portfolio

These days more and more investors are turning to low-cost exchange-traded funds. It begs the question: Is it worth taking the time to build an individual stock portfolio? If you're willing to put in some time and research, there are advantages to individual stock ownership. While ETFs and mutual funds...
US News and World Report

Trump Hires Prominent Atlanta Attorney for Election Probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that's investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling's clients have...
