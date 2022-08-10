ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Parent Company of West Chester-Based QVC Implementing Turnaround Plan Amid Declines in Revenue

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ht6yB_0hBg88vB00
Image via iStock.

West Chester-based Qurate Retail, owner of QVC and HSN, is implementing a turnaround plan amid significant declines in revenue that the video commerce giant recorded across the board during the second quarter, according to a staff report from PYMNTS.com

Qurate revenue dropped by 16 percent to $3 billion, with its e-commerce revenue going down 17 percent to $1.8 billion, or 61 percent of the company’s total revenue. QVC International revenue decreased by 19 percent, while Zulily revenues plummeted by 45 percent. Meanwhile, Cornerstone increased by 4 percent. 

“Our second quarter results reflected lower demand driven by similar factors impacting all of retail including inflation, the war in Ukraine, and rising interest rates,” said David Rawlinson, Qurate Retail’s president and CEO, “as well as supply chain challenges and downstream impacts” from a fire at a fulfillment center “that affected our merchandise availability and operational efficiency.” 

He added that the company has already begun a turnaround program, including a plan to “re-establish revenue stability, margin expansion, and incremental free cash flow generation” referred to as “Project Athens.” 

Qurate also added a new president to its streaming business along with a QVC chief merchandise officer. 

Read more about Qurate at PYMNTS.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

Best Buy cuts store jobs to shave costs - WSJ

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Best Buy (BBY.N) has cut hundreds of store jobs across the United States in the past week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, as the electronics retailer looks to reduce costs in the face of a demand slowdown.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast

Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
West Chester, PA
Motley Fool

Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

July's CPI report was better than many investors feared. Amazon's profit margins could rebound if energy prices continue to fall. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Hsn#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Qvc International#Qurate Retail
freightwaves.com

Postal Service posts declines in Q2 parcel revenue, volume

The U.S. Postal Service late Tuesday reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter results that included year-over-year declines in shipping and package revenue as e-commerce delivery growth continued to level off. The Postal Service moved 1.74 billion pieces in the quarter, which ended June 30. That was down from 1.83 billion pieces, or...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See

Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Social Security 2023 COLA likely to be the biggest in 40 years

The Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is set to be the largest jump in benefits in 40 years, thanks to high inflation rates. The roughly 70 million people getting Social Security benefits could receive an 8.6% COLA next year, according to an estimate from Mary Johnson, a policy analyst from The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Ferrari boosts full-year guidance after a record second quarter

Ferrari increased its guidance for 2022 after a record quarterly result. The company said its second-quarter revenue, shipments and profit were all up more than 20% from the year-ago period. Ferrari's CEO said its net order intake also hit a record in the quarter. Ferrari raised its guidance for 2022...
BUSINESS
Variety

Endeavor Posts Q2 Profit as Sports, Live Events, Talent Representation Units See Gains

Endeavor delivered strong second quarter earnings on Thursday with wind at the back of its sports, live events and talent representation operations. The company that is home to UFC, WME and IMG saw year-over year revenue gains at its key units for the quarter as sports and entertainment activity continues to adjust to the post-pandemic new normal. Strong demand especially for sports and events pushed Endeavor to post net income of $42.2 million on revenue of $1.3 billion, which was up about 18% from the year-ago mark. The upswing prompted Endeavor to slightly adjust its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance

Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Ralph Lauren Sales Rise, But Currency, Expenses Hit Profits

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren Corp. came into the summer with some momentum, with fiscal first-quarter sales that topped estimates on a constant currency basis.  But the exchange rate and higher operating expenses, in part to fuel “both near- and long-term strategic growth,” bit into the bottom line.  More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Net income declined 25 percent to $123.4 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, from $164.7 million, or $2.18, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy