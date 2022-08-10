ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beluga whale that captured worldwide attention in France is euthanized after desperate rescue attempt

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcFu6_0hBg872S00

A 13-foot Beluga whale was rescued after being stuck in France's Seine River for more than a week , but the animal died in transit back to the sea, French officials confirmed Tuesday.

The cetacean was euthanized  while on its way to a saltwater pool in Normandy after being stuck at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne, a freshwater lock 45 miles northwest of Paris, starting on Aug. 2. The whale's health quickly deteriorated after it refused food, according to the conservation group Sea Shepherd France.

Weighing about 1,800 pounds, the whale was at least 800 pounds underweight, and veterinary exams revealed no digestive activity. Authorities injected the all-white Beluga with vitamins Saturday in hopes of reviving its appetite and strength. Rescuers described it Monday as alert but not eating.

Eighty rescue workers took six hours to remove the animal from the dock, according to Reuters . The animal was kept on a barge and assessed by scientists, who determined the weight loss was too severe to let it back out into sea. The whale was euthanized in transit. Its death was confirmed by several French media outlets and over video by the Essonne Department Fire and Rescue Service .

Watch: Gray whale gives Washington spectators a colorful show, blows ‘rainbow’ out of blowhole

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

"During the trip, the veterinarians noted a deterioration in its condition, particularly in its respiratory activity, and we were able to see that the animal was in pain, not breathing enough," Florence Ollivet-Courtois, veterinarian at the fire and rescue service, said in a public statement. "The suffering was obvious for the animal, so it was important to release its tension."

It's unknown why the Beluga swam up the Seine. In May, an orca – also known as a killer whale – swam up the Seine after being separated from its pod . It died of natural causes after rescuers were unable to lure it out to sea.

A Beluga whale's natural habitat is in the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions. Rescuers' goal was to eventually release the whale into the English Channel rivers. Sea ice loss in Arctic waters opens the area up to more shipping, fishing and other human activities, which could impede whales' ability to  navigate, according to Sea Shepherd France.

Contributing: George Petras and Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Beluga whale that captured worldwide attention in France is euthanized after desperate rescue attempt

Comments / 30

perseverance
2d ago

why not let it go in the ocean and see what it would do? regardless what shape it was in, it should have been let go. I understand the desperation trying to save it but I just wish there could have been more done sooner. RIP.

Reply(7)
28
Ashley Millwood
1d ago

Why not lead the whale out the way it cake in? Leaving it in freshwater for a week is bad enough and then try to take it out of the water in already poor health??? smh

Reply
6
Shannon houston
2d ago

so sad and devasting and this is because of our global warming wich in turn is our fault as humans very sad

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#French#Saint Pierre La Garenne#Reuters
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

567K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy