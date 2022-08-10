Félix comin', Orioles closer enters game with light show, Omar's whistle

Félix Bautista continues to shut down batters as the new closer for the Orioles. His performances on the mound are not the only reason fans stand up when his number is called.

This week, Bautista debuted a new entrance with a nod to Baltimore. The 6'5'' closer shuts the bullpen door as Omar's whistling from HBO's 'The Wire' plays throughout the stadium. The character whistled 'The Farmer in the Dell' on the series. Omar was played by the late actor Michael K. Williams.

Last night, after the whistle finished, fans were treated to an unexpected light show as Bautista approached the mound. Bautista struck out a batter and forced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to line out to end the game. Bautista has a

1.69 ERA earning his sixth save of the season.

Last year, the Ravens played the iconic whistle before their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs not long after Williams died of an accidental drug overdose.

The whistle appears to be a good luck charm. Neither team has lost when Omar's comin'.